The Lango Paramount Chief, HRH Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune has called on the people of Lango to harness the power of modern technology to promote and market their rich cultural heritage.

He made the remarks a week after the global celebrations of World Theatre Day, an event that highlights the importance of theatre and performance in promoting cultural diversity and understanding.

World Theatre Day (WTD) is an annual celebration of the theatre arts, observed on March 27th.

It is a global event that brings together theatre professionals, organizations, and enthusiasts to promote and celebrate the importance of theatre in our lives.

Eng. Odongo Okune underscored the importance of utilizing the internet and social media to showcase Lango’s unique talents, such as poetry, music, and comedy, to a global audience.

He says the Internet presents a vast and great opportunity for the people of Lango to share their cultural heritage with the world.

He now encourages poets, storytellers, musicians, comedians, and other artists to take advantage of this platform to market their talents and promote Lango’s cultural identity.

“…we must not be left behind in the digital age, technology should be used to support our culture, not replace it, our sons and daughters should be encouraged to write poems, stories, and books in Leblango, and share them on platforms like TikTok…”, he urged.

The Paramount Chief highlighted the potential of digital platforms to promote cultural exchange, provide a marketplace for local products, and showcase the community’s unique traditions.

He cited examples such as sharing stories about Lango’s cultural heritage, including traditions, sports and games, foods, marriages, initiation rites, and customs.

“…we must take ownership of these platforms and ensure they are used for the benefit of our community; we should not allow others to hijack these platforms for their own motives…”, he appealed.

Instead, Eng. Odongo Okune says they should be a space for sharing ideas, promoting our products, and providing information about new products of interest…”he stressed.

In addition to promoting digital engagement, the Paramount Chief has also appealed to the government to establish a national theatre in Lango.

He has suggested that this could be achieved through public-private partnerships or donations from friendly nations and organizations since government budgetary allocations may be a challenge.

“…a national theatre would provide a platform for our artists to showcase their talents, promote cultural exchange, and foster a sense of community,” Okune said, adding it would be a hub for creativity, innovation, and progress.

Like they say, the Internet is a double-edged sword offering opportunities for connection and self-expression, Eng. Odongo Okune warns that the internet can have both positive and negative aspects and its impact depending on how it is used.

“…instead of uplifting and building our community, they are creating and sharing contents that mock us, make us look ridiculous, and perpetuate negative stereotypes, so we need to take control of our narrative and use these platforms to promote our rich culture, traditions, and values…,” Eng. Odongo Okune emphasized.

The Lango Paramount Chief wonders why some people spend hours on the internet quarrelling and abusing others, including political rivals or supporters of rival leaders.

He noted that while a handful of people are busy hurling insults and abuses at others, many are busy marketing and selling their talents and products to the world, contributing to the local economy and aligning with President Yoweri Museveni’s goals.

Eng Odongo Okune is happy that many people in Lango are using the internet responsibly and productively, showcasing their talents and products to a global audience.

“…we cannot let others define us; we must define ourselves, my message is clear that we use social media to showcase the best of Lango, to inspire, educate, and unite our people because we owe it to ourselves, our children, and future generations to ensure that our digital footprint is a reflection of our proud heritage…,”he appealed.

He encouraged others to follow suit, emphasizing that by promoting their cultural heritage and talents, the people of Lango can increase their global visibility and contribute to their economic empowerment.

The Won Nyaci notes that the internet can be a powerful tool for promoting Lango’s cultural identity and economic development, but it requires responsible and strategic use.

By tapping into this technology, Eng. Odongo Okune says the people of Lango can share their unique culture with the world and improve their economic prospects.

In a bid to promote local content and cultural preservation, the Lango Paramount Chief proposes the establishment of Langowood, a film industry that showcases the rich cultural heritage and traditions ofLango people.

He has expressed concern over the dominance of foreign films in the local market, particularly from Hollywood, Bollywood, and Nollywood.

While acknowledging the entertainment value of these films, the Paramount Chief emphasized the need for a local film industry that tells the stories of the Lango people.

The proposal aims to promote local talent, creativity, and cultural exchange.

By establishing Langowood, the Lango community can showcase their unique stories, traditions, and customs to a global audience.

“…we have a rich cultural heritage that deserves to be shared with the world, and by establishing Langowood, we can promote our local talent, preserve our cultural traditions, and provide a platform for our stories to be told…”he stressed.

The Won Nyaci says he envisions Langowood as a global brand, with films that can be enjoyed not only locally but also across the globe.

This, he believes, can have economic benefits for the community, creating jobs and generating revenue.

“Langowood can be a source of pride for our community, showcasing our unique culture and traditions to the world…,” the Paramount Chief said. “It can also provide economic opportunities for our people, creating jobs and generating revenue.”

What To Know:

World Theatre Day was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), a UNESCO partner organization.

The ITI is a non-governmental organization that aims to promote international cultural exchange and cooperation in the theatre arts.

The main purpose of World Theatre Day is to promote theatre as an art form by highlighting the importance of theatre in society, its impact on culture, and its ability to bring people together.

It is also to celebrate diversity and creativity, showcasing the diversity of theatre traditions, styles, and productions from around the world.

WTD is also meant to foster international cooperation by encouraging collaboration and exchange between theatre professionals, organizations, and countries, among others.

Theatre has long been a powerful tool for promoting and preserving culture and cultural values, and its unique qualities make it an essential complement to digital platforms.