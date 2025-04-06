As Buganda prepares to celebrate Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 70th birthday on April 13, 2025, I found myself scrolling through TikTok, where I stumbled upon a group of young men passionately debating the significance of CBS FM broadcaster Dr. Sam Kazibwe to Uganda. Their discussion sparked a question that has lingered in my mind: Why hasn’t Dr. Kazibwe, a standout figure in Mengo’s circles, been elevated to a top leadership role within the Buganda Kingdom’s establishment?

This thought compelled me to dedicate this Sunday column to Owekitiibwa Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda, a leader I deeply admire for his vision and openness.

I’ve long regarded Katikkiro Mayiga as one of the finest leaders of our generation. The strides he has made—reviving Buganda’s cultural and economic standing, completing stalled projects like the Masengere building, and mobilizing communities through initiatives like Ettofaali—place him in a league of his own in Mengo politics. I recall my days as a journalist at Daily Monitor , when an opinion piece I wrote urging him to build a specialized hospital with Ettofaali proceeds earned me a rare audience with him at Bulange. We discussed his ambitious vision to “make Buganda great again,” a mantra he has pursued with unwavering resolve. That meeting left me convinced of his ability to spot and nurture talent, which brings me to Dr. Sam Kazibwe.

Greatness in any community hinges on its people—their skills, their roles, and the opportunities they’re given to shine. Imagine if Katikkiro Mayiga had not ascended to his current office; Buganda would have missed a transformative leader. Similarly, I see an underutilized gem in Dr. Kazibwe, a man whose rise through CBS FM’s ranks has made him a respected voice in local and international politics. Beyond broadcasting, he lectures at universities across Uganda, showcasing a breadth of knowledge and leadership potential that Mengo could harness further. Why limit such a mind to the airwaves when he could serve the kingdom in a broader capacity?

Dr. Kazibwe’s departure from Mengo to pursue parliamentary politics, as others have done, would be a loss. His broadcasting prowess, research acumen, and management skills are assets Buganda should fully tap before he considers other paths. I’m not here to dictate to the Katikkiro—he knows far more than I ever will—but I humbly beseech him to entrust Dr. Kazibwe with greater responsibilities. Under Mayiga’s mentorship, this youthful talent could conquer new heights, enriching the kingdom’s administrative landscape.

Mengo has long been a cradle of leadership, producing figures who’ve shaped Uganda’s destiny. Yet, it’s striking that few, if any, have risen from CBS or BBS staff to the Lukiiko or the Katikkiro’s cabinet. In a merit-based society, excellence in one domain should propel individuals to the highest echelons of the institutions they serve. Dr. Kazibwe embodies that potential—a thought leader whose hands, as we say in Luganda, are “washed” and ready to dine with elders. His inclusion in the cabinet could be a fitting tribute as we commemorate Ssabasajja’s 70th milestone.

Katikkiro Mayiga’s depth of leadership is unquestionable. From the stands, many of us see Dr. Kazibwe as a rising star, ready to contribute more to Buganda’s legacy. Sebo Katikkiro, as you wield the Ddamula with grace, consider this plea: let Dr. Kazibwe join your inner circle. If you’re pleased with his work, let him rise—and may Ssabasajja, too, take pride in this son of Buganda.