We are still making an extrapolation, concerning the reign of his Excellency President Museveni.

In the Sphere of quantum mechanics, matter is governed by superposition, as energy is moved by the duality of light. Museveni being a smart leader in brains, has invested so much in education, to the extent that 8.7 million pupils by March 2025, had benefited from Universal Primary education alone. The explicitly in this is simple, that Musevenomics as a system gives priority to the educational welfare of an African child.

General Von Clausewitz has guided officers and men, that enemy decimation is not enough to compel primordial violence, rather the consideration of war terrain as a triad, should be given accolades in matters of combat. Museveni mindful of this principle, has successfully built a world class force called Uganda Peoples Defence forces, with Science professionals that are building first class roads, first class schools, in Uganda, and first class hospitals(UPDF Engineering Brigade). Precisely then, Musevenomics is teaching the world, that an armed force of the 21,st century, is a prerequisite in advancing the values of globalization.

Micro economics, as guided by havard scholars, does not only demystify utility maximization, but will go as far as driving perfect competition, with implications of consumer welfare.

Museveni then, being an intelligent statesman, has invested a lot in the parish development model, that by 4th April 2025, out of one thousand , five hundred ninety five parishes in Uganda( 10595) , one thousand four hundred fifty ( 10450) have received a total of 200 million shillings per parish, for Agriculture and animal husbandry businesses. In context then, Musevenomics as a system, is diagnosing the long term paradox in the market, that is monetisation of Uganda’s economy, in sacred attainment of the middle class, by the glorious year 2040.

(Mathias Lutwama is a Nationalist, sms 0786672301)