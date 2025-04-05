Dear Hon. Norbert Mao,

I write to you with respect and gratitude for your 15-year tenure as President of the Democratic Party (DP), a role you assumed in 2010 following the late John Sebaana Kizito. Your dedication to the party and your service to its ideals have been notable and, in many ways, commendable. However, your recent political alignment with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has ignited significant controversy, prompting this urgent appeal to reconsider your position as DP President General.

Your appointment as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs by President Yoweri Museveni, cemented through a memorandum of understanding between you and the NRM party chairman, has drawn sharp criticism from party members and the public alike. Many fear this collaboration jeopardizes the Democratic Party’s integrity and electoral prospects in the years ahead. While your leadership has yielded achievements worth recognizing, this alliance is widely perceived as a betrayal of DP’s values, risking further division within its ranks. I respectfully urge you to step down as President General to safeguard the party’s future and preserve its unity.

You have sought to justify this partnership by citing the examples of

Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere and John Sebaana Kizito, who also served in Museveni’s government. However, these comparisons falter under scrutiny. Their involvement came at a time when Uganda was emerging from the ashes of a guerrilla war, necessitating national unity to rebuild a fractured state. Today’s context is starkly different. The NRM faces mounting accusations of human rights violations, rampant corruption, and constitutional overreach. Against this backdrop, your decision to align with the ruling party raises questions about whether personal ambition, rather than the DP’s welfare, drives your actions. This perception, whether fair or not, undermines the trust of those who look to you for principled leadership.

The Democratic Party stands at a crossroads. A new generation of leaders—talented individuals like Richard Sebamala—offers fresh vision and vigor to steer the party forward. Your continued leadership, while once a strength, now risks casting a shadow over the DP’s potential for renewal. Stepping aside could allow the party to redefine itself and reconnect with a populace disillusioned by political compromise.

I do not discount the legacy you have built within the DP, nor the sincerity of your past efforts. If your convictions now align more closely with the NRM’s agenda, there may indeed be avenues for you to contribute meaningfully within that framework. However, I implore you to weigh the long-term consequences of your current path on the Democratic Party and its loyal supporters. Your departure from the presidency could be a selfless act, preserving the party’s identity and aspirations for future generations.

Thank you for your years of service. I hope you will reflect on this request with the same commitment to Uganda’s democratic ideals that once defined your leadership.

Sincerely,



Ruth Sharon Nansamba

A Democratic Party Delegate

Kyadondo East Constituency