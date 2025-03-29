As the Muslim community in Kagoma North, Jinja district, and Busoga sub region as a whole celebrate the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan, Dhikusooka Gyaviira, a rising star in the region’s politics, extends his warmest congratulations to the faithful.

“…to our Muslim brothers and sisters, I salute your resilience and devotion during the 30-day fast period, may the spirit of Ramadan of good deeds, forgiveness, peace, and reconciliation – continue to guide us all…”, he said.

Though a staunch Christian, Dhikusooka Gyaviira says Ramadan is a time for spiritual growth, self-reflection, and community building and that it is an opportunity for Muslims to reconnect with their faith, themselves, and others, and to emerge from the month with a renewed sense of purpose and devotion.

However, Gyaviira who is also the director Gyaviira Senior Secondary School says his message goes beyond mere congratulations.

He has issued an urgent appeal to the people of Kagoma North, urging them to elect leaders who will truly serve their interests.

“…this time, let us choose leaders who are competent, able to lobby, network, and legislate effectively, let us reject those who would join parliament solely to pursue personal deals or get employed…”, Gyaviira said without mentioning names.

With a proven track record in economic policy, planning, and development, Gyaviira is confident in his ability to make a meaningful difference in the lives of his constituents.

As a seasoned economist and planner, Gyaviira has played a key role in shaping Uganda’s development agenda, working tirelessly to improve access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

His credentials are impressive, holding a Master’s degree in Economic Policy and Planning from Makerere University.

He has also earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management from Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) and a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics from Makerere University.

Throughout his career, Gyaviira who hails from baise bakooyo clan has demonstrated a deep understanding of Uganda’s development challenges and opportunities.

He has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Ugandans, particularly in rural areas, through his work in project development, management, and evaluation.

As a director of St. Gyaviira Senior Secondary School-Buwenge and an entrepreneur, Gyaviira has also shown his commitment to education and economic empowerment.

Gyaviira’s decision to run for office is driven by a desire to serve his community and contribute to the growth and development of Uganda. His vision for Kagoma North constituency includes improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

His experience spans over two decades in public service, including his current role as Senior Planner, Monitoring and Evaluation in charge of Compliance at the state-run National Planning Authority (NPA)headed by celebrated economist and planner Dr Joseph Muvawala who doubles as the Katukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga Kingdom.

As the 2026 general elections approach, Dhikusooka Gyaviira makes a very loud and clear message saying it’s time for a new era of leadership in Kagoma North.

With his illustrious vision, expertise, and commitment to serving the people, the 1979-born civil servant-cum politician is on the cusp of creating a lasting legacy by beating an incumbent and triggering socio economic transformation in the rural constituency.

His candidacy is expected to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the political table of Kagoma North, and his constituents are eagerly awaiting his campaign promises and vision for the future.

As the 2026 general elections approach, Gyaviira’s name is on the lips of many in Kagoma North constituency.

Dhikusooka Gyaviira is a man of few words, but his actions speak volumes and by nature, he is a quiet and peaceful individual who prefers to let his work do the talking.

However, there is one thing that sets his heart racing – football. According to friends, he is an ardent fan of the London-based Arsenal FC, and his passion for the sport is unmatched.

When he is not busy shaping Uganda’s development agenda or serving his community, you can find him cheering on his beloved Gunners, proudly sporting his Arsenal jersey and relishing every moment of the beautiful game.

Dhikusooka Gyaviira’s allegiance to Arsenal FC has endeared him to the youthful supporters of the London-based team, who eagerly follow in the footsteps of prominent fans like Rwandan President Gen Paul Kagame.

This shared passion for the sport has made Gyaviira a household name among Arsenal enthusiasts, who appreciate his dedication to the team and its values.

As a result, Gyaviira’s reputation extends beyond the realm of politics, reaching a more extensive audience who admire his commitment to the beautiful game.

Pundits are already saying he is going to be the game-changer the constituency needs and so Dhikusooka Gyaviira is the name to watch as the political tide unfolds.