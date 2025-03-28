As part of its Community Support Initiative in Ramadan, Opportunity Bank extended its support by providing nutritious iftar meals at key locations, including the local mosque in Kamwokya, as well as Kawempe, Iganga, and Masaka.

The Ramadan community Initiative is an annual program by the bank to reinforce its commitment to diversity, community engagement, and cultural inclusivity.

As part of this initiative, the bank offered a heartwarming gesture of solidarity with local communities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative also included surprise curated hampers for the bank’s dedicated Muslim customers in the program that highlights the bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community welfare and promoting cultural understanding.

Additionally, 100 special Eid hampers were distributed to the bank’s most loyal Muslim customers across its nationwide branch network as part of a unique Eid gift package.

Owen Amanya, the CEO, Opportunity Bank shared that as a socially responsible bank, they go beyond traditional banking when dealing with their clientele.

“In the spirit of Ramadan, we are dedicated to recognizing and supporting the cultural and spiritual needs of our brothers and sisters. This Iftar initiative is our way of giving back to our Muslim staff, customers and the communities around us,” he said.

The Ramadan Community Support Initiative seeks to aid during the fasting month of Ramadan, strengthen relationships with local communities, demonstrate the bank’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and cultural awareness and also show appreciation for the bank’s loyal Muslim customers.