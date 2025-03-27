Muhanga Town Council Female LC.5 Councilor Jackline Nkamushaba has taken oath as the new Rukiga District Vice Chairperson, despite fierce protests from a section of councilors.

The dissenting councilors, led by Muhanga Town Council LC.5 representative Godfrey Mukuru, contested the procedure of Nkamushaba’s appointment, citing a pending court case against the dismissal of the previous Vice Chairperson.

The Rukiga District Chief Administrative Officer, Hajjat Nakintu Shalifa, intervened to offer guidance after the Speaker of Council Oscar Akampurira requested clarification. Following a heated debate, the Speaker ruled against the protestors and Nkamushaba was finally sworn in.

Nkamushaba’s appointment was made by District LC.5 Chairperson Mbabazi Robert Kakwereere, who replaced Mr. Sam Niwandinda, dismissed over alleged insubordination. However, Niwandinda, also the Rwamucuucu Subcounty LC.5 Councilor, claims his dismissal was due to his intention to contest against Kakwereere as the Rukiga District LC.5 Chairperson in the 2026 general election.

After his dismissal, Niwandinda sought redress in the high court, with the hearing set to begin on March 26, 2026. Despite Nkamushaba’s swearing-in, Niwandinda vowed to pursue the court case.

Kakwereere denied allegations that he sacked Niwandinda due to the latter are interest in his seat, instead accusing Niwandinda of publicly labeling him a failed leader during a January 20, 2025 press conference.

Bukinda Subcounty Female LC.5 Councilor Brenda Ainembabazi criticized Kakwereere’s actions, calling him a dictator for sacking his Vice Chairperson without consulting the councilors who approved the initial appointment. Ainembabazi defended Niwandinda, describing him as hardworking and loyal.

Muhanga Town Council LC.5 Councilor Godfrey Mukuru attributed Niwandinda’s dismissal to politics, stating, “Even if it was me, and you declared interest in contesting against me, I would not lay a red carpet for you.”

During the same council session, Ms. Eunice Sadayo, Female Councilor of Rwamucuucu Subcounty, was appointed and sworn in as the new Secretary for Finance and Administration, a position previously held by Sam Niwandinda.