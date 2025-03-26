Nalukoola immediately requested Speaker Among to grant him substantial time on the Order Paper to articulate the severe issues facing Kawempe North.

“I request that when the sitting resumes, I will be accorded an opportunity to communicate to Parliament and the nation about the state of affairs of Kawempe North constituency, which has not been represented substantively for so long, And at that moment, I will make a request that we be accorded some more minutes, those which have not been used by our beloved, Muhammad Ssegirinya. Indeed, the people of Kawempe North will be so grateful, because even as we talk now, we are suffering from floods, among other predicaments,” Nalukoola said.

This request stems from the prolonged absence of representation due to the ill health of the former MP, Muhammad Segirinya, which effectively silenced the voices of Kawempe North residents in the 11th Parliament.

Muhammad Segirinya, elected in 2021, faced significant challenges during his tenure. Shortly after assuming office, he was arrested and detained in connection with alleged involvement in a series of machete attacks in the greater Masaka region. His detention led to prolonged periods of absence from Parliament, and he also suffered from serious health issues that further limited his ability to perform his duties.

These circumstances left Kawempe North without effective representation for a considerable portion of the 11th Parliament’s term. His health conditions made it so that he could not attend parliamentary sessions, and thus the voices of the Kawempe North residents went unheard.

Speaker Among responded favorably to Nalukoola’s request. She instructed the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige, to ensure that Nalukoola receives all his entitled benefits as an MP, including a vehicle, regardless of the remaining duration of the parliamentary term. “I will instruct that after this, you will provide the MP all his benefits including a car, even if he is going to be here for only a short time,” she stated.

Acknowledging the representation void caused by Segirinya’s prolonged absence, Speaker Among agreed to grant Nalukoola extended speaking time. “When the House resumes, we will give you space. Because truth be told, they’ve not been represented for some time, because Ssegirinya was sick for some time, and they were deprived of representation. Welcome to the 11th Parliament,” she said.

Nalukoola’s swearing-in and subsequent request highlight the urgency and importance of addressing the needs of Kawempe North, a constituency that has faced significant challenges and a lack of parliamentary representation for an extended period.