President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged to upgrade Isunga Police Station, a site of historical significance in Uganda’s liberation struggle.

During a stopover at the station in Kagadi district yesterday, the President promised a facelift for the facility, directing the Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj. Gen. David Mugisha, and State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, to oversee its reconstruction.

Recalling the events of February 6, 1981, President Museveni narrated how he and his comrades launched an armed struggle against the government of Milton Obote with just 27 guns. Their first attack targeted Kabamba Barracks, where they seized military equipment before advancing through Kagadi to Isunga Police Station. It was at Isunga that they overran the station and captured an RPG-7B gun.

President Museveni emphasized the strategic importance of the RPG gun, noting that it strengthened their limited arsenal and played a crucial role in their subsequent battles.

“This RPG gun was a valuable addition to the few weapons we had captured from Kabamba earlier that day. It helped us in our struggle,” he remarked.