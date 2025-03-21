The Deputy National Coordinator of UB40 has called on Ugandans to focus on national unity and recognize the positive contributions of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK), urging the public to celebrate achievements instead of engaging in divisive rhetoric. This call follows recent criticism from Solomon Sserwanja, who accused Gen. MK of being an enemy to Ugandan journalists during a BBC interview.

The Deputy National Coordinator of UB40, Moses Gumisiriza AK, emphasized that while criticism is an essential part of democracy, it should not overshadow the significant contributions made by leaders like Gen. MK, who have worked tirelessly for the betterment of Uganda. Gumisiriza pointed out that Gen. MK, during his time as Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), made a notable contribution of 30 million shillings to support the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA), showcasing his commitment to the media sector and to Ugandan journalists long before any public criticisms arose.

“Gen. MK’s support for the media and journalists in Uganda is well-documented and undeniable. His efforts to strengthen the media landscape should be celebrated, not undermined,” Gumisiriza stated. “It is crucial that we focus on the broader picture of service to the nation and the positive impact our leaders have made.”

Gumisiriza also stressed the importance of unity for Uganda’s future. “Our country is facing many challenges, and it is only through collective effort that we can overcome them. We must focus on building a stronger economy, increasing household incomes, and empowering the youth to play an active role in shaping Uganda’s future.”

The Deputy National Coordinator of UB40 further highlighted that instead of engaging in divisive narratives, Ugandans should come together to address critical issues such as economic development, unity, and fostering a thriving society. “We need to prioritize national development and work toward a prosperous future. Unity will be key in achieving our goals as a nation,” he added.

In his closing remarks, Gumisiriza called for Ugandans to look beyond local disputes and focus on the larger picture, encouraging people to focus on solutions that can uplift the nation and bring about meaningful change. He also drew a parallel with global issues, such as the racial abuse faced by Black football players in the UK Premier League, and urged Ugandans to avoid unfair criticisms that lead to further division.

“We must not allow negative narratives to distract us from what truly matters—building a united, prosperous Uganda,” Gumisiriza concluded. “