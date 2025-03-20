In what has been described as a ground breaking development, Makerere University has expressed its appreciation to the leadership of Jinja City Council for their unwavering commitment to establishing a fully-fledged campus in Jinja, Uganda’s second-largest city.

The university’s management acknowledged the council’s steadfast support and collaboration in this transformative journey.

“…we extend our appreciation to jinja City’s leadership- including the mayor, Council Speaker, Town Clerk, councilors and Northern Division leadership for their steadfast support and collaboration in this transformative journey…”, reads in part a statement released by Makerere University.

The commendation comes after a joint meeting between Makerere University officials and Jinja City Council’s top management, held at the Town Hall on 17th March 2025.

The meeting, attended by Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo, Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo ‘Okocha,’ and Town Clerk Edward Lwanga, was described as cordial and fruitful.

During the meeting, it was agreed that Jinja City would commence a survey to establish the exact acreage of the land allocated for the campus.

The university’s Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration, Prof. Winston Tumps Ireeta emphasized the significant benefits of having a Makerere University branch campus in Jinja, citing its potential to promote higher education and training while catalyzing economic and social transformation for the city.

The development puts to rest allegations that the Jinja City Council was demanding UGX 100 million to sponsor special council sittings to approve the land allocation.

The council had dismissed these allegations as baseless and misleading.

Acknowledging that acquisition of government properties including land must follow all the relevant laws and schedules, the Makerere University management has called for patience while reassuring all stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to the successful establishment of the branch campus in Jinja.

“…Makerere University understands that the acquisition of public land requires adherence to all legal requirements and, therefore, appeals to stakeholders for patience as due process is followed to realize this noble vision…”, reads in part a press release issued 18 March,2025.

The visit by a team of officials from Makerere University led by Prof Winston Tumps Ireeta the acting Vice Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration followed a social media backlash targeting top management particularly the Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo, Mayor His Worship Alton Peter Kasolo ‘Okocha’ and the Town Clerk Edward Lwanga.

The meeting, according to sources said the attendees regretted the media outrage by some individuals which purported to portray bad blood between Makerere University and Jinja City Council and that both parties agreed to deescalate and handle issues professionally.

A section of people had claimed that the Town Hall trio was demanding about 100M to sponsor 3 special council sittings so as to approve the allocation, which was initiated about 4 years ago.

Jinja Town Hall had dismissed the allegations as baseless, unfounded, and misleading information that was being propagated by some politically bankrupt elements and speculators who want to rush the council into making mistakes.

Commentators say Jinja City Council leadership is taking a cautious approach to avoid prolonged legal battles, similar to the one on Plot 24 Kyabazinga way commonly known as Tirupati land and the Masese Landfill land issues, which were mishandled by previous leaders.

These ongoing cases have become a persistent problem for technical personnel who are required to testify in court.

By acting carefully, the Jinja City Council leadership aims to avoid similar legal entanglements and ensure that any decisions related to public property, including land, are made in accordance with the law and with the approval of relevant authorities.

This approach demonstrates the council’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and environmental conservation.

What You Need To Know:

Section 34(6) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 (as amended) in Uganda provides as follows:

The Accounting Officer (in this context Town Clerk) responsible for the management of a public entity, shall ensure that all public property including land, acquired or disposed of, is done in accordance with the Constitution, the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, 2003, and any other relevant laws.

Additionally, the disposal or acquisition of public property, including land, shall be based on a fair market value, as determined by a qualified valuer, and with the approval of the relevant authority.

Implications

The section emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public property, including land acquisition and disposal.

It ensures that public property is disposed of or acquired in a fair and competitive manner, with the aim of achieving value for money.

Relevant Authorities.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) is responsible for regulating and overseeing the procurement and disposal of public assets, including land.

The Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development is also involved in the management and administration of public land in Uganda.

Conclusion.

Section 34(6) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015 (as amended) provides a framework for the acquisition and disposal of public property, including land in Uganda.

It emphasizes the importance of transparency, accountability, and fairness in the management of public property.