Police in Rubanda District are investigating a case of murder resulting from a domestic altercation in which a 55-year-old man succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by his wife.

The deceased, identified as Rwanyarare Julius, a peasant and resident of Nyarurambi Cell, Ikamaro Parish in Muko Sub County, was reportedly involved in a long-standing cycle of domestic violence with his wife, Nyangire Estali, 51.

According to police reports, the fatal incident occurred on March 13, 2025, at around 2:00 a.m. when Rwanyarare, who had returned home from a bar while drunk, allegedly assaulted his wife. In an attempt to retaliate, he picked up a hoe, but Nyangire reportedly managed to seize it and struck him on the head, inflicting serious injuries.

The area LC1 Chairperson, Byaruhanga Milton, was alerted and rushed the victim to a nearby clinic for medical attention. However, his condition deteriorated, and he was referred to Kabale Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on March 15, 2025.

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was arrested by locals and handed over to Muko Police Station for further investigations.

“A case of assault was initially registered at Muko Police Station under SD REF: 16/15/03/2025, but following the victim’s death, it is now being investigated as a case of murder under Rubanda Police CRB 105/2025,” Maate said.

He added that homicide officers and the district Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) visited and documented the scene, recovering a small hoe, which is being treated as an exhibit.

“A postmortem examination was conducted, and the body has been handed over to relatives for a decent burial. Inquiries into the matter are ongoing,” Maate added.