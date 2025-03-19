Michael Kanaku, the Chairperson-L.C. V. Buyende District, has confirmed that his leadership interests lie in the seat of LC V. He also expressed disapproval of the poster making the rounds in the media claiming that he will be joining the Budiope West race as an MP in 2026.

During a phone call with media, Chairman Kanaku said: “I am a leader who keeps his word, but all I say is that I have political opponents who typically make up accusations in the hopes of gaining ground.”

The Chairman, who was in Adjumani district for a private business, said; “I am surprised to see such childish political style that my opponents are using because I already announced my candidature as LC V come 2026-2031, and I cannot denounce it again and move to another position.”

The chairman added that the person causing this has a desire to destroy my working relationships with other political candidates who are interested in that position but their initiative will not be successful.

“They should use their political agenda to persuade the community instead of spreading false posters that make false accusations.”