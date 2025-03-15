The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has reiterated the government of Uganda’s commitment to ensuring that the rights of all Ugandans particularly the vulnerable and marginalized groups are respected and protected.

The Minister made the remarks yesterday while delivering key remarks on Access to Justice for every woman and girl during a side event of the 69th Commission on Status of Women hosted by the Republic of Zambia and UNFPA at the Scandinavia House 58 Park Avenue New York, USA.

The event was purposely aimed to showcase the achievements in the access to Justice sector; legislative and policy reforms and improvement in the fight against Gender Based Violence, demonstrating Zambia’s regional model while drawing experience from Uganda which also has deep experience in implementing spotlight initiative programs.

Hon. Babalanda further articulated the different initiatives that the government has taken to ensure access to justice for all like; establishment of Justice Centres; provision of legal Aid and establishment of E- Justice systems, among others.

She concluded by recommending the extension of justice centres closer to the people and development of digital/ ICT programs aimed at minimizing corruption, facilitated by human beings as a solution for addressing the challenges and barriers that people face in accessing justice.