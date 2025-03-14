The event, organized by the Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, aims to strengthen Uganda’s economic and commercial diplomacy with Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Unlike conventional expos, the forum will focus on high-level business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-government (G2G) engagements, connecting manufacturers, investors, and industrialists directly.

Ambassador Bigombe revealed that discussions with ASEAN business leaders have already signaled strong interest in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, renewable energy, infrastructure, and agro-industrialization. “Uganda is on a steady economic growth trajectory, with a vision to expand its GDP to $500 billion by 2040. We must forge strong partnerships with Asia’s dynamic economies to realize this ambition,” she said.

With Malaysia assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, Uganda sees a unique opportunity to deepen trade relations. The upcoming forum will feature a Mega Uganda Pavilion, showcasing the country’s agricultural and tourism potential to international investors.

Calling on Ugandan business leaders, policymakers, and trade associations to participate, Ambassador Bigombe emphasized that “Asia is ready for business, and together, we can unlock Uganda’s full economic potential.”

The Uganda-Malaysia Business Forum 2025 is expected to be a game-changer in strengthening Uganda’s trade footprint in Southeast Asia.