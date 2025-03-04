ONE turn deserves another, an age-old proverb that has been a cornerstone of human relationships since ancient times.

This phrase, which originated in the 1400s, emphasizes the importance of reciprocity and mutual support.

The idea is simple- when someone does something good for you, you should return the favor. This concept has been echoed in various cultures, including ancient Latin, where the phrase “manus manum lavat” or “one hand washes another” was used.

During the 1400s, the phrase “one good turn deserves another” was a common proverb in Europe, particularly in England. It was a reflection of the societal values and norms of that time.

In the Middle Ages, people relied heavily on each other for survival, especially in rural communities.

Neighbors would often help each other with tasks such as harvesting, building, and providing mutual support in times of need.

The phrase “one good turn deserves another” was a way of acknowledging and encouraging this reciprocal behavior.

It implied that if someone did a favor for you, you should return the kindness in some way. This helped to maintain social harmony and reinforced the importance of community and mutual support.

In those times, people recognized that life was unpredictable, and that everyone needed help at some point.

By saying “one good turn deserves another,” they were emphasizing the value of kindness, generosity, and reciprocity in building strong, resilient communities.

Over time, the phrase has evolved to become a common expression in modern language, reminding us of the importance of gratitude, reciprocity, and kindness in our relationships with others.

Fast-forward to Tuesday, 4th March, 2025, and we see this proverb come to life in a press release from Kiira Regional Police Publicist SP James Mubi.

SP James Mubi says the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abbas Byakagaba, and the Director CID, AIGP Tom Magambo, have offered a Nissan Double Cabin to the Kiira Regional CID Office to enhance their supervision and mobility.

This gesture is a testament to the power of reciprocity, as the Kiira region has been recognized for its effectiveness in crime prevention and problem-solving.

The vehicle, registered as UP 7547, was received with gratitude by the ever-jolly Regional CID SSP Dr. Monday Johnson Agaba.

“…I want to assure the Inspector General of Police, the Director CID, and the entire Uganda Police Force leadership that this vehicle will be put to proper use to ensure that our people, the wanainchi, get the best service delivery as far as crime prevention is concerned…,” said Dr. Monday Johnson Agaba, Kiira Regional CID chief.

Commentators say this act of kindness is expected to boost the region’s policing capabilities, enabling them to respond quickly to crime scenes and maintain order in the community.

The timing of this donation is particularly important, as criminals have become increasingly sophisticated with the advancement of technology, such as smartphones and easily accessible means of transport.

This has made it easier for them to maneuver and evade detection. Moreover, with the 2026 elections looming, the political temperature is expected to rise, and any support to bolster the capacity and capability of the Uganda Police Force, the frontline force in maintaining law and order, is warmly welcome.

According to security experts, having a fully equipped police force is essential in modern times, particularly in Uganda, where criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“…A well-equipped police force can respond effectively to crimes, gathering evidence and apprehending suspects…,” said one security expert, who added, “this helps to prevent further crimes and maintain public safety”.

Residents and local leaders have also welcomed the donation saying a fully equipped police force can inspire public trust and confidence, reduce crime rates, and support economic development.

As CP Anatoli Muleterwa, the head of Community Policing at the UPF, launched the Kiira region sub-county policing model, he underscored the importance of implementation, supervision, and support from all stakeholders.

This initiative done at Namagera Town Council Police Station in the rural dusty Jinja district aims to bring policing services closer to the people, particularly in rural areas, and contribute to socio-economic transformation.

The launch of the model at Namagera Town Council Police Station was a resounding success, with leaders and politicians from all walks of life in attendance.

The event was marked by praise for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s strategic guidance, which emphasized the need to bring policing services closer to the people, especially in rural areas.

As can be recalled, President Museveni’s vision, outlined in his address to the 25th Police Council in 2019, aims to increase productivity and boost socio-economic transformation through government-sponsored programs like Emyooga, PDM, and Operation Wealth Creation.

The sub-county policing model is expected to strengthen national security and make policing services more accessible to all Ugandans.

However, the success of this model depends on the degree of implementation, supervision, and support from all stakeholders, as noted by CP Anatoli Muleterwa.

The Uganda Police Force aims to have the sub-county policing model fully operational across all 2,190 sub-counties.