As the ancient Greek pre-Socratic philosopher Heraclitus from the city of Ephesus once said, “… the way up and the way down are one and the same…”, for Hon. Asuman Kiyingi, the way up reclaiming his parliamentary seat in Bugabula South constituency has been years in the making.

Some experts say some people win elections five or more years before and only wait to confirm them on the polling day and so Asuman Kiyingi seems to be one as he gears up to make a triumphant return to politics driven by the demands of his people.

A seasoned national politician and a Kampala City based celebrated lawyer, Hon Kiyingi is making a comeback to politics after a decade-long hiatus, driven by the demands of his people.

With his experience and background in law, supporters believe that Kiyingi is well-positioned to address the needs and concerns of his constituents in Bugabula South constituency, Kamuli District.

Kiyingi says the decision to return to politics is seen as a response to the demands of his people, who are seeking better representation and leadership.

He has been approached by various groups, including youth, women, elders, and opinion leaders, urging him to run for the Bugabula South parliamentary seat on the NRM ticket.

“…on a daily basis, I get not less than 50 people from the different sub counties in the constituency pleading with me to rescue them from political darkness…”, Hon Asuman Kiyingi says without elaborating.

With his rich background in law, having studied at Makerere University, where he earned a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Laws, Hon Kiyingi is ready to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

His experience as a former State Minister for Works, Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), and Lands, as well as his tenure as a Member of Parliament representing Bugabula County South, Kamuli District, from 2006 to 2016, make him an ideal candidate for the position.

Beyond his public persona, Kiyingi’s personal life demonstrates his exceptional character and leadership traits, making himself stand out as the most favorite leader in the forthcoming 2026 general elections for Bugabula South constituency.

He is a staunch Muslim and is married to two beautiful wives, with children who are ardent fans of the now struggling Manchester United.

Kiyingi’s love for poetry, particularly “ebitontome,” a form of poetry in his native Lusoga language, showcases his deep appreciation for his cultural heritage.

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 general elections, Kiyingi’s candidacy is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the political landscape.

His commitment to serving his people and his passion for leadership make him an exciting prospect for the people of Bugabula South constituency.

In his own words, Kiyingi says, “Vox populi vox dei,” which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

He feels compelled to listen to the pleas of his constituents and represent them in Parliament in 2026. With his experience, expertise, and passion for leadership, Kiyingi is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming elections.

The incumbent Hon Maurice Kibalya has enough reasons to be concerned with Asuman Kiyingi’s announcement to run for the same seat.

This is because Kiyingi has been gaining popularity in the constituency with many residents seeing Kiyingi as their political savior.