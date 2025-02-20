President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), has attributed the success of the army to their commitment to a just cause aimed at transforming Uganda.

According to the President, UPDF’s Pan-Africanist focus on prosperity for all and achieving strategic security for Uganda and Africa has been key to its strength.

“UPDF has succeeded because we were fighting for a just cause (kulwanira amazima). And a just cause is in our mission of prosperity for all, strategic security, and using the brotherhood of our people. And if you go on the spiritual side, it is because we believe in loving your neighbor as you love yourself,” President Museveni said.

The President, accompanied by the First Lady who is also the Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks in a speech at the 14th annual Tarehe Sita Thanksgiving service ceremony of the UPDF, held on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at the UPDF headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala.

At the event held under the theme: “God’s Army serves the people and will always be a beacon of hope”, the Commander-in – Chief emphasized that the UPDF’s focus on socio-economic transformation has been central to its evolution into a capable and efficient force, playing a pivotal role in ensuring Uganda’s security to cause prosperity to all Ugandans irrespective of their backgrounds.

“If you want prosperity for yourself, you should work for prosperity for others because remember what Jesus said; How can you say you love God, whom you have never seen, but you hate your neighbor? You remember that one? So Jesus was telling you that if you hate human beings, you hate God. So this is the same. The NRM is a lover of all human beings, irrespective of religion, irrespective of tribes, irrespective of whether they are women or men,” President Museveni added.

Drawing evidence from the story of David in the Bible, who transitioned from a shepherd to a king, President Yoweri Museveni illustrated the unexpected paths individuals may take in life, including many UPDF officers who found themselves in roles they never anticipated but have since performed diligently to further the NRM’s vision and mission.

“So when you are somewhere, God has put you, you are the secretary in the office, or storekeeper, do the work very well,” he noted, while emphasizing the four core principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM): patriotism, pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy. He believes these principles are essential for Uganda’s prosperity and development, especially through promoting trade within Uganda and abroad for many of the products, such as milk, beef, and cement, whose internal market is not enough.

“So that’s why, when we analyze you people, the people who are telling you about the sectarianism of tribes and religion are your enemies. They don’t know what you need. Love Uganda. Why? Because you need it for your prosperity. Love Africa. Why? Because you need it for your own prosperity, whether you love the other Africans or not, but you need them for your own good,” H.E. Museveni stated.

President Museveni also praised God for His guidance through his leadership ever since they launched operations to liberate Uganda, drawing reflections from their first attack on Kabamba military barracks on the 6th of February 1981 with an intention to capture 1000 rifles, which never succeeded as expected but later succeeded.

“When we attacked Kabamba the first time, we did not succeed completely. We did not get the guns, which were in the underground armory. A Tanzanian corporal ran into the armory and did not allow us to enter. And we were disappointed. But later on, I started thinking that it was God who did not allow us to capture those guns that day, because at that time, we were only 41, so we had not yet gathered our manpower to handle those guns. So even if I had captured them, there was a possibility that the government army could have recaptured them from us three days later on the 9th when they attacked us. We did not yet have enough manpower, so I don’t know. Definitely, you could see that we were doing our best, but there was a supervisor (God) limiting us in a way. It was 1985 when we finally went and captured these guns when we had enough manpower to handle them. So God, after he kept those guns for us, this time, we managed to capture power,” Gen. Museveni narrated.

On her part, Maama Janet hailed the development and formation of the UPDF that mirrors the journey of Uganda as a nation, noting that despite the fact that they lacked a lot during their humble beginnings, such as military machinery, they were driven by their willingness to pay the ultimate sacrifice for Uganda’s freedom.

“They didn’t have much, but they had the most important things. Heavenly Father, help our gallant UPDF officers to continue to fear You, to rule justly and in righteousness because this is the secret of their success as an army,” the First Lady said.

She added that it was God responsible for the transformation of the UPDF from the early days of the guerrilla fighters with just 27 guns into a professional, disciplined, and focused army whose sole purpose is to defend the people of Uganda.

“As Ugandans, we have been very proud of the UPDF, as we have seen, it has become an exporter of peace and stability in the region. In South Sudan, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and beyond. Wherever you have sent the UPDF, peace and stability have ensued,” Maama Janet noted.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth welcomed President Museveni and the First Lady to the ceremony that was aimed at reflecting and renewing UPDF’s commitments towards achieving the goals of the liberation of the country in the context of contributions and landmark achievements of the defence sector over the previous years and the commitment towards peace and security.

“Your Excellency, we want to thank you for your leadership. We want to thank you as a Ministry for the support you’ve given us. We’ve seen enhancements in the salaries of our officers. Your vision is to see that the officers get better. We may not be there yet, but sir, we are better than yesterday,” Minister Oboth said.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen. Sam Okiding commended President Museveni for building a strong, patriotic and disciplined army that has enabled economic transformation of Uganda.

“Your Excellency, the values mentioned in David’s army, a mirror in UPDF, commitment to patriotism, professionalism, and discipline. For the UPDF, discipline is not just about obedience; it’s about self-control, focus, and commitment to excellence. It’s working for us to uphold the high standards even in the most challenging circumstances, defined by loyal, steadfast commitment to their leader and their shared mission,”Gen. Okiding said, adding that the UPDF is driven by the normal mission to protect the people of Uganda.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Under Secretary in charge of Finance and Administration, Mrs. Edith Butuuro, on behalf of the organizing committee, expressed gratitude to the President for always gracing the ceremony, which has become part of the activities every year, planned for, like any other activity on the calendar.

“We pray that all this will be according to God’s will and purpose and that we shall work together with you, sir. We pledge allegiance. We pledge ourselves to do everything that we’re commanded to do, to follow in your footsteps, to support your vision, and to uphold it,” Mrs. Butuuro said.

Col. Dr. Victor Nekesa, the UPDF representative in Parliament, Brig. Gen. David Gonyi, chief of staff of the UPDF Air Force, and Brig. Gen. Michael Kabango earlier led special prayers for the UPDF family, national stability, and peace in the region, respectively.

The Chief Executive of Wazalendo SACCO, Brig Gen. Joseph Freddy Onata used the prayer session to appreciate the President for improving the welfare of the UPDF through the Wazalendo SACCO that has improved the morale of the force and the discipline and their efficiency.

“This would not have been possible without your guidance and with good leadership from the UPDF and the Ministry of Defence,” Brig Gen. Onata said.

The ceremony brought together a total of 2,000 guests from the UPDF fraternity and other government departments.