Bulange, 11th February 2025: The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, the company leading the development of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline has today paid a courtesy visit to the Buganda Kingdom with an aim of fostering a collaborative environment that will facilitate them in addressing community concerns as the pipeline project progresses.

The delegation, led by Mr. Guillaume DULOUT, the Managing Director EACOP Ltd met with the Katikiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga at the Kingdom’s headquarters in Bulange, Mengo. The discussions centered around enhancing cooperation between EACOP and the Buganda Kingdom to ensure the project’s success while addressing the needs of affected communities.

Mr. Guillaume DULOUT emphasized the importance of the partnership with Buganda Kingdom, stating, “The EACOP project is not just an infrastructure development; it is a transformative initiative for Uganda and the region. We recognize the critical role of the Buganda Kingdom and its leadership in ensuring the project’s success. This visit underscores our commitment to working closely with local communities and their leaders to create a positive and lasting impact.”

He further highlighted the project’s potential to bring economic benefits to the region, including job creation and infrastructure development, while reiterating EACOP’s dedication to environmental and social responsibility.

“We view the Kingdom as a key partner and in this regard, we have already supported

in areas of education (construction of Kabajjo Memorial school in Sembabule district),

support to coffee growing through our livelihood activities, construction of boreholes

to name a few,” DULOUT noted.

According to EACOP ltd, the pipeline stretches 296 km, passing through 10 districts and 25 sub-counties and of these 7 districts lie within the Buganda Kingdom, covering 130 villages across 4 of the Buganda Kingdom’s 18 counties. The districts and their respective counties include:

Gomba District (Gomba)

Kyankwanzi District (Singo)

Mubende District (Buwekula)

Sembabule District (Mawogola)

Lwengo, Kyotera, and Rakai Districts (Buddu)

Additionally, a portion of land managed by the Buganda Land Board falls within the

EACOP Right of Way and the persons affected by project have already been compensated.

In his remarks, the Katikiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, welcomed the EACOP delegation and expressed the Kingdom’s willingness to collaborate. “The Buganda Kingdom has always been a proponent of development that benefits our people. We are committed to working with EACOP to ensure that the pipeline project is implemented smoothly and that the concerns of our communities are addressed. This partnership is a step toward achieving a shared prosperity,”

Owek. Mayiga added, “We appreciate EACOP’s efforts, particularly in areas offering unique advantages such as technology transfer. Today, technology rules the world, and in a decade or so, ICT will become the single most important sector for everyone. If the benefits of technology transfer can be realized while operating in Uganda, it would be extremely beneficial for the country. We are also grateful for the job opportunities created by EACOP, especially since the 2024 population census revealed that a significant percentage of our youth remain unemployed.”

This visit is an addition to the other engagements that EACOP Ltd. has undertaken to facilitate the process and activities surrounding the installation of the oil pipeline in Buganda and other regions.