President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has emphasised the importance of conserving wetlands, saying they act as reservoirs for water that is always used in generating hydropower electricity.

President Museveni made the remarks today while commissioning the Mirama-Kabale high voltage power-line and its substation at Hamuko village in Rubanda district.

The commissioning is part of the Presidential performance assessment tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) and wealth creation in Kigezi Sub-region which commenced today.

“The commissioned high voltage power substation is aimed at boosting industrialization and job creation in this area. People must be reminded that while they celebrate the commissioning of this electricity, they have a role to play in conserving the wetlands because the water used in generating this electricity at Jinja originates from the wetlands where small rivers get the water they pour to River Nile through other rivers like Kagera,” President Museveni said.

The Hamuko, Kabale Substation, Rubanda District electricity project, which traverses through Ntungamo, Rukiga, Kabale and Rubanda districts, was financed by the Islamic Development Bank with a loan of USD 83.75 million, under the oversight of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development. The Ministry was also pleased to highlight that most project-affected persons (PAPs) had been compensated, with 2,467 paid out of the 2,529 individuals.

In her speech, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support from the local leadership and communities of the Kigezi region. She highlighted the project’s significance in enhancing power stability, supporting rural electrification, and driving socio-economic development.

“Today, we are witnessing the commissioning of a transformative project that will significantly enhance power stability in Southwestern Uganda, particularly in the Kigezi sub-region. This project will in addition to delivering electricity; create opportunities for industrial growth, improve livelihoods, and contribute to the nation’s overall economic development,” said Hon. Nankabirwa.

According to the CEO of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) Mr. Joshua Karamagi, the successful completion of the project to ensure energy security for the Kigezi region has been made possible as a result of a collaboration with various stakeholders including; the Government of Uganda, the Islamic Development Bank, the local community and leadership and Colenco Consulting Ltd. (Nigeria), CCC-GTSCC Consortium (Nigeria), and Ceylex Engineering PVT Ltd. (Sri Lanka).

The Rubanda district LCV chairman Mr Stephen Kasyaba thanked the government for establishing the electricity substation in his area and urged the community members to use it for the establishment of small and big industries to spur development in the region.