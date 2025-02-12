Sgt. Byamugisha, formerly attached to the 6th Battalion in Mubende, was tortured by more than five soldiers on the orders of the then-administrative Head, Major Nelson Mugerwa. The ordeal stemmed from accusations that Sgt. Byamugisha had left the barracks without a gate pass. The violent episode not only left him physically wounded but also inflicted deep psychological trauma on his family, who were forced to witness his suffering.

In a landmark decision, the Commission, represented by Hon. Crispin Kaheru on behalf of Chairperson Mariam Wangadya and fellow members Hon. Col. Stephen Basaliza and Lamex Omara Apitta, condemned the actions of Major Mugerwa and his subordinates. The tribunal described the conduct as “oppressive, brutal, cruel, sadistic, barbaric, dehumanizing, arrogant, reckless, wanton, outright criminal, and impossible to justify.”

The ruling marks a significant step in addressing human rights violations within military establishments. By holding the perpetrators accountable and awarding compensation to the victim, the Commission sends a strong message that such abuses will not be tolerated.

Sgt. Byamugisha’s case sheds light on the ongoing need for reforms within the military to prevent the misuse of power and to uphold the dignity of soldiers. While the compensation provides some form of justice, human rights advocates argue that more should be done to ensure that such violations do not occur in the future.

The ruling also raises questions about the broader accountability framework within the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms in preventing human rights violations. The case is expected to spark further discussions on the importance of legal safeguards and disciplinary measures to protect the welfare of military personnel.