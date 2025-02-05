The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has described His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Founder and Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), who died yesterday, as a great philanthropist who immensely contributed to Uganda’s economic development.

Karim Al-Hussaini passed away last night in Lisbon, Portugal. Through business and philanthropy, he invested heavily in Uganda.

The Aga Khan’s businesses span multiple sectors, including media, which includes Daily Monitor, NTV, and KFM, and energy, such as the Bujagali Hydropower Plant. Other investments include healthcare, such as Aga Khan Hospital and clinics, education, including Aga Khan University, secondary, and primary schools, as well as banking, hospitality, insurance, real estate, and tourism, among others.

“He visited Uganda on multiple occasions,” Tayebwa said during the opening of Wednesday’s plenary sitting.”He is employing thousands of Ugandans and contributing tremendously to our taxes and state coffers.”

Tayebwa further remarked, “he was a huge philanthropist who has supported very many Ugandans, and his foundation continues to support them.”

Tayebwa revealed that he met Riaz Nathu, the current head of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in East Africa, who sent him a message last night, communicating the demise of Karim Al-Hussaini.

“I felt extremely sad,” he said.

For his contribution to Uganda’s socio-economic development, Tayebwa said Aga Khan IV was “awarded the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa Medal by H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” during the 55th Independence Day celebrations held in Bushenyi, Tayebwa noted.

Prince Karim became the Aga Khan in 1957 at just 20 years old, following the passing of his grandfather, at a time before Uganda gained independence. Under his leadership, he established strong businesses in Uganda and East Africa at large.

Institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network have been present in Uganda for over 70 years. The total development investment in Uganda by AKDN-affiliated entities exceeds $1 billion. Collectively, these entities are among the highest taxpayers in Uganda, according to AKDN’s website.

During his visit to Uganda in 2015, Aga Khan said that without a partnership between the government and AKDN, it would have been impossible to realise the initiatives they had implemented in Uganda over the past 50 years.

“These initiatives cover enormous areas, not just in healthcare, but in education, economic development, and cultural activities—in other words, in all the key endeavors that governments and civil society invest in,” he remarked.