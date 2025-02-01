President Yoweri Museveni’s just concluded four-day wealth creation performance assessment tour in the Lango sub-region has been hailed as a resounding success by local leaders and residents.

The tour or inspection, from Tuesday 28th to Friday 31st January,2025 under the theme: “Securing Your Future Through Shared Wealth Creation And Prosperity” which aimed to evaluate the progress of the Parish Development Model (PDM), was marked by enthusiastic crowds and notable achievements.

Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the svelte and charismatic Government Chief Whip, emphasized the success of the PDM in Lango, citing the socio-economic transformation experienced by residents who received 1 million Uganda shillings.

The vocal legislator who was very instrumental in the sub regional tour now echoes a clarion call by residents and fellow leaders for increased funding to 200 or 300 million Uganda shillings per parish to meet growing demands.

“…the Parish Development Model (PDM) has brought about socio-economic transformation in Lango, and we need increased funding to meet growing demands…”, the Ajuri MP urged.

President Museveni who noted happily that many people in villages are now eager to join the money economy by embracing PDM expressed his agreement with the need to increase funding for the program, currently set at 100 million Uganda shillings per parish.

President Museveni’s energetic presence and movement, despite being 80 years old, was notable, as he interacted with local communities and witnessed firsthand the impact of the PDM in deep rural homes.

True to his style, President Museveni sprinkled his speeches and addresses with words and expressions in Lango and Acholi, the two local dialects spoken in the area, which amused many in attendance.

This trademark approach has become a hallmark of his interactions with local communities. This strategy helps to break down barriers and fosters a sense of inclusivity, making his messages more relatable and accessible to the audience.

Museveni’s use or incorporation of local languages is not limited to a few token phrases. He has been known to deliver key points in the local languages of the areas he visits, including Bukedi, Teso, Elgon, Karamoja,Busoga, Lango, and other sub regions.

This approach not only shows respect for the local culture but also helps to convey his message more effectively.

For instance, in his speeches, President Museveni has used terms like “ekibaro” (cura, otita, aimar, profitability assessment) to explain complex economic concepts in a way that harmonises with entrepreneurs.

Similarly, he has emphasized the importance of “bonna basome” (education for all) and “bonna bagaggawale” (prosperity for all) in achieving social-economic transformation.

Others include “lubengo”, “okulembeka” and “entandikwa”.

By embracing local languages and cultural intricacies, President Museveni has been able to connect with diverse communities across Uganda, fostering a sense of national unity and shared purpose.

His use of the term “bazukulu” to refer to young people is a unique approach that connects with many.

Unlike other countries, including neighbouring Kenya, where the term “Gen Z” is commonly used, Museveni’s affectionate term has become increasingly popular, including Lango, where it is spelt as “ojukulu”.

The word “bazukulu” itself is a Luganda term that means “my grandchildren,” conveying a sense of endearment and closeness.

This approach has helped Museveni connects with the youth on a more personal level, making his messages more relatable and accessible.

By using local languages and cultural undertones, President Museveni has been able to transcend traditional boundaries and build a sense of national unity.

The term “bazukulu” has become synonymous with Museveni’s efforts to engage with the youth and promote national development.

The presence of the First Lady, Janet Kataha Museveni, who also serves as the Education and Sports Minister, was also an interesting highlight of the tour.

Her presence generated joy among the people of Lango, who felt treasured by the First Family.

Asked for a comment, the Senior Presidential Advisor for Lango Hon. Sam Engola highlighted the official commissioning ceremony for the Akii Bua Olympic Stadium as a major achievement, demonstrating the NRM government’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

During the tour, locals and leaders endorsed President Museveni as the NRM presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections, citing the government’s progress in implementing its pledges.

“…this means Lango will give 90%votes to Gen Museveni and will vote only NRM MPs and other leaders because the government has responded to the Akii Bua question that had been widely politicized…”, the former State Minister for Housing and Urban Development remarked.

The tour also saw President Museveni commissioning the Lango Presidential Skilling Hub near Lira University, aiming to equip youth with vocational skills to combat unemployment.

The hub offers various courses, including Carpentry and Joinery(C&J), Tailoring and Garment Cutting, and Hairdressing. Additionally, students undergo mindset, patriotism, and leadership skills training impacted by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The hub has already produced 240 graduates and is enrolling a new intake. It’s part of the Presidential Initiative on Skilling, which aims to skill 12,600 youths every year.

The initiative also plans to extend to other districts, with 21 zonal industrial hubs constructed across the country.

During the tour, Ministers Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (Health) and Betty Amongi (Gender, Labour, and Social Development) demonstrated remarkable sangfroid in the face of provocative situations.

Despite veiled statements and subtle jabs from some speakers and individuals, the two ministers maintained their composure, showcasing their professionalism and maturity.

The rivalry between Hon Dr Aceng and Hon Amongi has been well-documented, with Hon Amongi (currently the Oyam South MP) seeking to unseat Hon Dr Aceng as the Woman MP for Lira City in the 2026 elections.

Their ability to remain calm and composed under pressure is a testament to their leadership skills and commitment to serving the people of Lango.

When given the opportunity to speak, they chose not to engage in mudslinging, instead maintaining a level of decorum that has been praised by many commentators.

This display of restraint is a welcome change, especially considering the intense rivalry that has been making headlines, with some critics accusing the NRM government of employing a “divide and rule” approach to keep the people of Lango in impoverishment.

This is a valuable lesson for politicians across the board, highlighting the importance of engaging in healthy and respectful competition that prioritizes societal harmony.

President Museveni while meeting with selected journalists from Lango at Baralegi State Lodge on Thursday 30th January, 2025 dismissed claims that he was responsible for the tension between the two, instead referring to them as “my daughters from Lango”.

He also promised to meet with both ministers in a bid to resolve their differences.

Lango Leaders Present Memorandum to President Museveni:

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Lango leaders presented a joint memo to President Yoweri Museveni during a meeting held at Ikwera Health Centre, near Aduku in Kwania District.

Hon. Judith Alyek, the Woman MP for Kole District and Chairperson of the Lango Parliamentary Group (LPG), presented the memo to President Yoweri Museveni on behalf of Lango leaders. As the chair of LPG, Alyek has been a strong advocate for the development of Lango sub-region.

Alyek, a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has served as the District Women’s Representative for Kole District since 2016.

Under her leadership, the Lango Parliamentary Group has focused on promoting the development agenda of Lango sub-region.

The memo highlighted the sub-region’s achievements and challenges and requested the president’s intervention in various areas.

Achievements

The leaders expressed gratitude for the government’s initiatives in Lango, including:

Establishment of Lira University, which has become a hub for higher education in Northern Uganda.

Lango Sub-region Presidential Skilling Hub, which provides vocational training to youth.

Upgrading of Uganda Technical College, Lira, which offers better training facilities and produces skilled manpower.

USMID Programme, which has enhanced urban planning and infrastructure in Lira City and Apac Municipality.

Commissioning of Akii Bua Memorial Stadium, which will host AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania plus international sports tournaments.

Construction of Lango Cultural Centre, which preserves and promotes Lango’s rich heritage.

Challenges and Requests

Despite these achievements, the leaders identified areas that require additional support, including:

Infrastructure Development:

Construction of Lira Airport at Anai to link Lango to the region and international markets.

Expedited tarmacking of national roads, including Dokolo-Ochero-Namasale, Lira-Aloi-Kotido-Abim, and Corner Ayer-Corner-Aboke-Iceme-Bobi roads.

Human Capital Development:

Elevation of Health Centre IVs to general hospitals to address the shortage of healthcare facilities.

Revamping education in Lango sub-region, including renovation of dilapidated schools and addressing high dropout rates.

Agro-Industrialization:

Government investment in agro-processing plants and support for modern farming methods.

Promotion of livestock farming and increased access to affordable irrigation technologies.

Energy and Mineral Development:

Increasing access to electricity, with a proposal to add at least 100km of electricity lines to each district.

Updating the mineral map for Lango and exploring mineral resources to drive socio-economic development.

Tourism Growth and Development:

Interventions to increase tourism potential in Lango, despite having several critical tourism sites.

Public Sector Transformation:

Creation of more administrative units, including Aber District from Oyam district and Erute district from Lira District.

Promoting sons and daughters of Lango to key positions in public service, ministerial positions, and the military.

The leaders concluded by requesting the president to prioritize these matters as Uganda transitions to NDP IV and the new NRM Manifesto.

They also asked for a special socio-economic transformation vehicle for Lango to address gaps in industrialization, electricity access, and education.

In response, President Museveni has promised to carefully study the Lango memo, alongside his team of experts, and respond accordingly.