The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, in collaboration with districts from Greater Masaka, officially launched the regional celebrations of the 44th Tarehe Sita at Ntete Primary School grounds in Ssembabule District.

This year’s Tarehe Sita will be commemorated under the theme: “Celebrating the Pan-African Sacrifice in the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy for Socio-Economic Transformation.”

Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, who represented the Prime Minister as the chief guest, commended the Commander-in-Chief for his unwavering vision and sacrifice in liberating the country. He emphasised that Uganda’s pacification came at a great cost and urged citizens not to take peace for granted.

“As a country, we have made numerous progress amidst challenges. Coming back to Greater Masaka is tracing UPDF’s footprints to the great history that led to the successful liberation we are enjoying now as a country,” Hon. Oboth said.

Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (DCDF), Lt Gen Sam Okiding, representing the Chief of Defence Forces, praised the vision of the Commander-in-Chief, attributing it to Uganda’s stability.

He noted that Tarehe Sita had been a long journey that began in the early 1960s but took a significant turn in 1981 when the current army took the struggle seriously, ultimately leading to the country’s liberation.

Addressing the people of Masaka, Gen Okiding urged them to appreciate and support the UPDF, emphasizing its role as Africa’s leading peace promoter and exporter. Quoting 1 Corinthians 1:4, he expressed his gratitude, stating that he always thanked God for them and for the gracious gifts He had given them.

He called on Ugandans to take advantage of the prevailing peace to foster economic development while cautioning against engaging in divisive politics.

Maj Gen Henry Masiko, the Joint Staff Political Commissar, emphasised Greater Masaka’s crucial role in Uganda’s liberation struggle. He pointed out that the UPDF’s return to the region symbolized the army’s continued dedication to fostering peace and democracy.

He stated that the event was not merely a celebration but an opportunity for the UPDF to strengthen harmony and understanding between the Defence Forces and civilians.

Gen Masiko urged the public to embrace Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, such as free healthcare services, emergency surgeries, and other quick-impact projects planned to run for ten days across the region.

He highlighted the UPDF’s ongoing efforts to consolidate peace through counter-terrorism operations. He noted that, with the country now secure, the UPDF was leading socio-economic transformation through initiatives like Operation Wealth Creation. He added that UPDF veterans had intensified food and feed production, generating metric tonnes of maize and soya.

Brig Gen Joseph Onata, the CEO of Wazalendo SACCO, announced the donation of 224 assorted textbooks to secondary schools and 336 to primary schools. Additionally, reusable sanitary pads were distributed as part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility under Tarehe Sita’s activities.

The event included tree planting and inspection of Lwebitakuli Health Centre IV, which had been renovated by the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

Other activities included free medical services, child immunisation, blood donation, and a football match between the UPDF Armoured Division and Ssembabule Select.