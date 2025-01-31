The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation), Hon. John Mulimba, has assured Parliament that Uganda has no links to any armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mulimba described the conflicts as protracted, driven by multiple factors, including ethnicity, citizenship disputes, economic exploitation, and youth unemployment.

The minister was presenting a statement to Parliament which condemned the attack on Uganda’s Embassy in Kinshasa and addressed the escalating conflict in eastern DRC on Wednesday 29, January 2025.

Mulimba’s statement followed a call from Parliament for the Executive to explain the attack on Uganda’s embassy.

The matter was first raised by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, who expressed deep concerns over the escalating conflict between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army, backed by United Nations (UN) peacekeepers.

According to Ssenyonyi, allegations that Uganda supports the M23 rebels keeps surfacing internationally yet government has repeatedly denied the claims.

He reminded Parliament that Uganda is still paying reparations to the DRC following a court ruling on resource exploitation.

He highlighted the imbalance in visa policies, noting that while Uganda waived visa fees for DRC citizens under the East African Community Treaty, the DRC had not reciprocated.

“What kind of relationship do we have with the DRC? And now, with the ongoing armed conflict, we need an update from the government — especially on the situation along our borders and the status of Ugandans trapped by the conflict,” he added.

Mulimba confirmed that on Sunday, January 26, rioters looted and set parts of the embassy alight, an act he described as a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961).

While no embassy staff were harmed, he assured Parliament that the premises had been secured and that the DRC government had pledged to protect Uganda’s diplomatic missions.

He reiterated Uganda’s commitment to the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes, which seek to mediate the conflict and assured Parliament that Uganda remains committed to protecting its citizens, investments, and diplomatic interests in the DRC.

“This conflict cannot be resolved by military means alone. We must intensify diplomatic and mediation efforts to achieve lasting peace.” He said.

With tensions running high, Parliament is now pressing the government for more concrete actions to safeguard Uganda’s national interests in the region.

Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju (FDC, Kira Municipality) accused the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of making inflammatory remarks about the M23 rebels, arguing that such statements may have worsened the situation.

“The reckless conduct of the CDF, mocking Congo and seemingly supporting M23, has partly caused this trouble. Mr Speaker, can the Ministry of Defence come here and explain?” he demanded.

Ssemujju also pointed to Uganda’s deteriorating relations with regional neighboUrs, citing tensions with Kenya, Ethiopia, and now the DRC.

“We are still paying nearly a trillion shillings to the DRC for stealing its mineral resources, and now our embassy has been set on fire,” he noted.