The Uganda People’s Defence Forces ((UPDF) has embarked on rehabilitating and construction of Schools and Health Centres in Greater Masaka sub-region as a gesture to appreciate the role the people of Masaka played during the liberation war that saw the National Resistance Army (NRA) capture power in 1986.

The revelation was made on Wednesday by Maj. Gen. Henry Matsiko, the UPDF representative in Parliament and the Joint Staff Political Commissar, during the launch of the Defence Forces Week at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters at Mbuya, in Kampala. He said this year’s Tarehe Sita celebrations will be marked in Kyotera District, Kakuto Constituency, in Kasasa Town Council Grounds.

Maj. Gen. Matsiko said every 6th of February commencing 1981, the army and the people of Uganda join hands during the defence forces week to engage in activities and celebrations aimed at cementing the strategic relationship that exists between the population and the defence forces.

“The choice of Greater Masaka is consistent with the consideration made in the three previous anniversaries, to particularly trace the foot prints of all the peoples’ struggle of freedom and democracy”

“In celebrating this year’s Tarehe Sita, we recollect that on the 5th of February 1981, a group of Gallant Sons of Uganda, led by Father of the Revolution, Gen.Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, set out on a mission of launching a protracted peoples’ war, by trekking through Greater Masaka and attacked Kabamba barracks on 6th of February 1981”, he said.

Brig. Gen. Cyrus Besigye Bekunda, the Head of UPDF Engineering Brigade, while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday,said Schools and Health Centres in Greater Masaka will receive a facelift as a way of what he termed as “Giving back to the people” the essential services for their contribution towards liberating Uganda from dictatorship and ushering in democracy.

He said UPDF Engineering Brigade will conduct construction and rehabilitation of Schools, Hospitals, Health Centres, Incinerators, Water harvesting facilities and Monuments at historical sites in Greater Masaka.

He in addition said UPDF shall promote gender sensitivity campaigns, sharing with communities challenges of domestic violence; provide mama kits and mosquito nets to pregnant mothers plus sanitary pads among others. He mentioned sites to be cleaned under UPDF community work (Bulungi Bwansi) to include Districts of Kyotera, Rakai, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Kalangala, Ssembabule, Bukomansimbi, Masaka District and Masaka City and Kalungu District.

In her speech, the Vice President Jessica Alupo reflected on the historical significance of February 6, 1981, describing it as a defining moment in Uganda’s history.

She said the day marked the beginning of Uganda’s liberation struggle under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, culminating in the formation of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

“February 6, 1981, was a watershed moment in our country’s history, shaping its trajectory toward peace, security, stability, freedom, democracy, and socio-economic transformation,” she said.

H.E. Alupo cited renowned philosopher Frantz Fanon, whose works inspired President Museveni’s undergraduate thesis at the University of Dar es Salaam.

“Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it,” she quoted.

She commended the UPDF for its unwavering commitment to stability and national development, noting that the army has, over the years, become one of the most trusted institutions in Uganda.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women who risked their lives to launch the pro-people struggle for liberation,” she added.

She commended the UPDF’s continued contributions beyond security, citing the work of the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) in business, infrastructure, and agriculture. She lauded the UPDF Engineering Brigade for its role in national projects such as the renovation of Mandela National Stadium and construction efforts in the health and education sectors.

The Vice President acknowledged the contribution of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) in boosting agricultural productivity, particularly in coffee production in Greater Masaka. She extended special appreciation to Gen (Rtd) Salim Saleh for his leadership in the program and urged continued collaboration to enhance national development.

On welfare improvements for security forces, VP Alupo thanked President Museveni for his guidance and urged Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to remain supportive of efforts to enhance the welfare of UPDF personnel.

“Despite limited resources, the UPDF has achieved remarkable success. Your efficiency in utilizing available funds should be a lesson to bureaucrats in government ministries, departments, and agencies,” she said.