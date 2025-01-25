The territorial police in Rukungiri District are investigating a disturbing case of kidnap and aggravated robbery that occurred on January 20, 2025, involving a 24-year-old student and resident of Kitanda Cell, Nyakaina Parish, in Buyanja Sub-County.

Atwine Daniel, a student and employee at Super Vet drug shop in Rukungiri Town, was allegedly abducted and robbed of thirty-one million eight hundred and fifty thousand shillings (UGX 31,850,000) and a Tecno Spark 5 mobile phone. The incident unfolded at approximately 11:00 AM along Republic Road in Rukungiri Town.

According to reports, Atwine was on foot, carrying cash intended for banking, when a white Toyota Wish (Registration Number UBH 905Y) approached. The vehicle, which had three unidentified occupants, one of whom was dressed in a uniform resembling that of the Uganda Police, suddenly stopped. The suspects forcefully grabbed Atwine, shoved him into the vehicle, and sped off. During the ordeal, Atwine was robbed of the cash and his mobile phone before being abandoned in Bushenyi District.

Accirding to the Kigezi region police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, The police have registered the case at the Central Police Station (CPS) Rukungiri, and have since visited the crime scene, where evidence was documented. Statements have been taken from relevant witnesses, and Atwine has been examined medically. The victim is currently receiving treatment for the trauma suffered during the abduction.

The suspects remain at large, but the vehicle involved, a white Toyota Wish with registration number UBH 905Y, has been blacklisted by the police’s ICT (CCTV) department. Authorities are urging anyone who spots the vehicle to immediately notify the police for further investigation.

The police continue to gather evidence and conduct inquiries to track down the suspects and bring them to justice.

ASP Elly Maate has assured the public that efforts are being made to resolve the case swiftly and apprehend the criminals behind this violent act.