The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has urgently called for an emergency public session of the United Nations Security Council, citing the rapidly worsening security situation in North Kivu.

This plea comes amid intensified fighting between the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) and the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels around Goma, the provincial capital. The request, made on January 24, 2025, by the Congolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was presented by Minister of State Thérèse Kayikwamba, who is currently in New York pushing for immediate international action.

The DRC government has expressed outrage over what it sees as the UN Security Council’s failure to act decisively despite the escalating crisis.

“This crisis in the East is above all the result of the decisive inaction of the Council,” the Ministry stated.

The situation in eastern DRC has worsened as M23 rebels, strongly backed by Rwanda, continue their offensive, culminating in significant casualties, including the death of Maj Gen Peter Cirimwami, North Kivu’s Governor,who was assassinated by the rebels. The general’s death has compounded the sense of urgency in Kinshasa, as the DRC demands a firm response from the international community.

In her meetings with key UN Security Council members, Minister Kayikwamba revealed that “the DRC will no longer settle for mere statements from the international community”.

During a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations, Kayikwamba called on China, a Permanent Member of the Security Council, to take concrete action and support sanctions against those responsible for the violence.

“The DRC expects concrete actions from China, as the DRC’s most important economic partner and a Permanent Member of the Security Council. The DRC will no longer settle for mere statements and demands firm sanctions from the Council,” she stated.

In talks with French Ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, she warned that the Security Council “must take responsibility” for the “disastrous consequences” of its inaction, adding that it would be held accountable by history for the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

The violence in North Kivu has been particularly devastating, with reports of increased Rwandan military support to the M23 rebels, including the provision of training, weapons, and logistical assistance. Rwanda no longer denies these reports.

More than 400,000 people have fled their homes since the start of this year as the M23 advances on the city of Goma, the UN reports.

As a result of this unrest, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, flying back on Thursday to hold urgent security meetings with top officials.

President Tshisekedi gave instructions to the army to “track down the enemy attacking us, push them far from Goma, and pursue them across all the national territory,” said Gen Ekenge.