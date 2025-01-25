Kabale, Uganda – A series of disturbing poisoning incidents aboard Kigezi-bound buses have sparked a crisis in the region, with multiple passengers falling seriously ill under mysterious circumstances.

The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, are believed to have been poisoned while on their journeys to Kabale, Kisoro, and beyond. The authorities are now urgently investigating the source and the perpetrators behind these shocking attacks.

The issue of poisoning was brought up at a security meeting held on January 24, 2024, attended by top police officers and bus company managers.

According to police reports, four cases have been officially registered at the Kabale Central Police Station, though police have yet to confirm the specific chemical used or buses involved.

What has added to the mystery is that some passengers claim they did not consume any food during their journey, raising questions about how the poisoning was carried out. Police are looking into the possibility that the poison may have been introduced through the air or other means, not necessarily food.

ASP Elly Maate, the spokesperson for the Kigezi region police, told our reporter that they are taking the situation very seriously.

“We are actively investigating these incidents. Although only a few cases have been reported, the police are looking into every angle to determine how the poisoning happened and who is responsible,” Maate said.

He assured the public that law enforcement will ensure those responsible are held accountable, adding that any perpetrators would face severe consequences under the law.

Maate further emphasized, “This is not a matter we are taking lightly. These attacks on passengers are a serious violation of their safety, and we will stop at nothing to find the culprits.” He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they might witness.

The growing concern over passenger safety goes beyond the poisoning incidents. There have long been complaints about the bus transport industry in the Kigezi region, which prompted the security meeting.

The lack of a proper bus terminal in Kabale town has caused serious congestion at the Monalisa stage, where buses double-park, blocking traffic and creating dangerous conditions, especially when large trucks are passing through. This chaotic situation not only poses a risk to passengers but also disrupts the flow of traffic, making the area a hotspot for accidents.

“One of the key issues we’ve observed is the lack of proper management at the bus stage. The double parking and congestion at Monalisa are not only inconveniencing other road users, but they also expose passengers to unnecessary risks,” Maate pointed out.

He added that it is crucial for the bus companies to cooperate in addressing these challenges and improving safety standards.

Further complaints were raised about buses parking on the wrong side of the road, exposing passengers to danger. Many passengers are forced to exit through doors directly facing oncoming traffic, which puts them at risk. There have also been issues with unauthorized bus guides who mislead passengers, issue fake receipts, or overcharge, leaving travelers confused and out of pocket.

In response to these concerns, Maate assured that the police are working closely with the bus companies to tackle the issue head-on.

“We are holding the bus companies accountable for the actions of their staff, especially the conduct of guides who are causing problems. We want to ensure that everyone working in the transport sector adheres to proper conduct and that passengers are treated with respect and care,” he said.

Additionally, it was revealed that some buses deceive passengers, especially those traveling from Kampala, by promising to take them to their final destination—whether it’s Kisoro, Rukungiri, or Kigali—but dropping them off in Kabale without any refund or arrangements for alternative transport.

The issue of boda boda riders crowding the bus stage, obstructing passengers and sometimes stealing their belongings, was also raised during the meeting.

“The situation at Monalisa stage is chaotic, with boda bodas obstructing passengers, making it difficult for them to safely exit the buses. We cannot allow this lawlessness to continue,” Maate stated. “We are committed to improving the situation by working with both the bus companies and the boda boda operators.”

The police are also concerned about buses that only operate at night, with some reports suggesting that drivers and conductors work together to rob passengers or snatch their belongings.

“We have heard many complaints from passengers who feel unsafe, especially at night, when buses are overcrowded and drivers are speeding,” Maate said. “We must address this issue urgently to prevent further crimes.”

To address these issues, the meeting resulted in several immediate resolutions. Bus companies were instructed to install safety cameras on all buses, especially those that currently lack them. Bus staff are also expected to improve customer care, keep passengers informed about potential dangers during their journey, and ensure that all staff are properly registered and identifiable in uniforms with clear identification numbers.

A special committee, made up of one representative from each bus company, will be formed to handle internal concerns and ensure better management at the Monalisa stage. If the committee cannot resolve any issues, the police have pledged to step in and take action against any workers, including stubborn drivers or boda boda riders, who are causing trouble.

The police also warned that if the situation does not improve, they will consider taking stronger actions, including suspending buses from the Monalisa stage.

“If the bus companies fail to take immediate action, we will have no choice but to step in and remove the buses from the area. The safety of the public is our top priority, and we will not hesitate to take decisive action,” Maate concluded.