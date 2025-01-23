On January 21, 2025, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni hosted a high-level delegation from Emirates Airlines at State House in Entebbe, urging the airline to utilize its global platform to showcase Uganda’s unparalleled tourist offerings to the world.

The meeting was part of a broader initiative to enhance Uganda’s tourism visibility, particularly as the airline celebrates 25 years of operations in the country.

Leading the Emirates team was Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Taher, the Country Manager for Uganda, who was joined by other key officials from the airline. Their visit to Uganda, which includes an in-depth exploration of the country’s diverse landscapes and cultural heritage, aligns with Emirates’ commitment to spotlighting destination Uganda on a global scale. The Emirates delegation’s mission was focused on identifying “must-visit” sites that can be marketed internationally to attract a wider range of global tourists.

During the meeting, President Museveni outlined Uganda’s exceptional attributes, highlighting the country’s unique climate, diverse ecosystems, and cultural richness as key factors that make it a prime tourist destination. He emphasized that Uganda’s position along the Equator, coupled with varying altitudes, creates a remarkable climate and ecosystem that sets it apart from other nations.

“There are only a few countries in the world that boast such a unique climate,” the President said, noting that Uganda’s high-altitude regions—some exceeding 5,000 meters above sea level—are home to permanent snow. He compared Uganda to Ecuador in South America, noting the similarity in climate due to their shared equatorial location.

President Museveni also took the opportunity to share some of Uganda’s agricultural wonders, including its renowned coffee and pineapples, which he attributed to the country’s fertile soils and ideal climate.

“Our pineapples are sweeter than those anywhere else,” he remarked, recounting a personal experience with sour pineapples during a trip to Washington. He reassured the Emirates delegation that Uganda offers not just natural beauty but also a delightful gastronomic experience that sets it apart from other destinations.

The President specifically encouraged the delegation to visit Uganda’s famous national parks, such as Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, home to the endangered mountain gorillas, and Murchison Falls National Park, known for its breathtaking waterfall and abundant wildlife. He underscored that these pristine natural reserves, alongside the country’s cultural heritage sites, would form the backbone of Uganda’s tourism appeal.

Beyond nature, Museveni urged Emirates to highlight Uganda’s cultural richness and the country’s growing reputation as a hub for organic agricultural produce. He expressed hope that Emirates Airlines, with its expansive global network, would help attract international travelers eager to experience Uganda’s authentic culture and natural beauty.

The visit of the Emirates delegation, which includes representatives from countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, India, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and the United Kingdom, signifies a growing international interest in Uganda’s tourism potential. Museveni expressed confidence that this engagement would help Uganda’s tourism sector reach new heights, fostering long-term economic growth through increased international visitation.

Later in the day, President Museveni shared his thoughts on social media, welcoming the delegation and reaffirming his optimism for Uganda’s tourism prospects. “I am glad the Emirates team is here to experience Uganda’s beauty firsthand. We look forward to their support in sharing our story with the world,” he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The meeting was also attended by several key figures in Uganda’s tourism sector, including Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra, Uganda’s Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Ms. Doreen Katusiime, Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lilly Ajarova, and Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE, Zaake Kibedi.

This partnership with Emirates Airlines is expected to pave the way for a major promotional campaign that will further solidify Uganda’s position on the global tourism map.

The campaign aims to attract millions of international tourists seeking unique and authentic experiences in one of Africa’s most extraordinary destinations.

With this collaborative effort, President Museveni is hopeful that Uganda will not only boost its tourism industry but also enhance its global profile, attracting new opportunities for growth and development in the years to come.