Speaking on Tuesday during the official launch of a free medical camp at Bukedea Comprehensive School, she emphasized the government’s dedication to building a people-centered health sector.

“I thank God that today our dream has come true. As Parliament, we shall support the Ministry of Health to improve healthcare. I love health issues, and I am happy we have brought health services nearer to the people,” Among said. “This initiative has proved to be a reflection of a people-centered health sector.”

The medical camp was organized by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Bukedea District Local Government and the Anita Foundation. The week-long initiative provides free health services to residents, bridging gaps in access to specialized healthcare.

Among’s dedication to healthcare, development is further demonstrated by the recent opening of Bukedea Teaching Hospital. The state-of-the-art, non-profit health facility complements government efforts by providing subsidized healthcare services, ensuring accessibility for the region’s underserved communities.

“The NRM government has taken health matters very seriously over the years,” she noted. “We continue to recruit more specialized health professionals, improve medics’ welfare, and ensure adequate medical supplies. As leaders, we are called to support government efforts and serve humanity. Let us continue to serve our communities.”

The free medical camp has drawn a wide array of specialists and medical institutions, including Mulago National Referral Hospital, Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, Uganda Red Cross Society, Uganda AIDS Commission, and regional referral hospitals from Kiruddu, Kawempe, Mbale, and Soroti. Services range from cancer screening and cardiovascular health checks to HIV/AIDS counseling, blood donation drives, and general medical consultations.

Dr. Ben Watmon, chairperson of the organizing committee and director of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, lauded the Speaker’s efforts in making healthcare accessible. “In most cases, health workers wait for patients in health facilities, and in many cases, the patients can’t reach them. But you [Speaker Among] have brought the services closer, bridging the gap,” he said.

For many, the camp represents a life-changing opportunity. Juliet Akayo, a resident of Magoro Sub-county in Katakwi District, shared her gratitude. Diagnosed with cervical cancer in Soroti but unable to afford treatment in Kampala, she now has access to free treatment provided by the Uganda Cancer Institute.

“This is a chance for me to meet doctors from the Uganda Cancer Institute and get free treatment. I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Akayo said with visible relief.

The medical camp, running until Friday, January 25, 2025, is expected to serve thousands of people. Speaker Among’s vision for a robust healthcare system emphasizes collaboration between government, local authorities, and private stakeholders to ensure every Ugandan can access quality healthcare.

“Health is wealth, and together, we can build a healthy nation. Let’s continue supporting initiatives that touch lives and strengthen our communities,” Among said.