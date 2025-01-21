Speaking at the Stakeholders’ Engagement Breakfast on Wednesday, Mr. Fred K. Bamwesigye, the Director General of UCAA, presented a comprehensive overview of the sector’s status.

Uganda recently outperformed both regional and global averages in the Universal Security Audit Programme–Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA) conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The audit assessed the effectiveness of the country’s security systems in compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), reflecting Uganda’s progress in aviation security. In 2024, Entebbe International Airport recorded 2,243,104 international passengers, marking a 16.1% growth compared to 2023. Cargo operations also demonstrated notable progress, with 44,865 tons of exports, a 9.6% increase, and 22,233 tons of imports, up by 22.4%. These figures underscore the resilience and growth of Uganda’s aviation sector following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New air operators have significantly contributed to this expansion. Uganda Airlines introduced routes to Harare, Lusaka, and Abuja in 2024, while Flynas commenced flights between Riyadh and Entebbe in January 2025.

Additionally, operators like Premier Airlines and Kush Air began flights between Juba and Entebbe, expanding regional connectivity. By the end of 2024, Uganda was served by 18 international scheduled operators and 26 licensed operators, with 10 new Air Services Licenses issued during the year.

Infrastructure development has been another critical area of focus. The completion of the Modified Terminal Building at Entebbe International Airport in January 2024 has greatly improved passenger handling. When fully completed in mid-2025, the terminal’s capacity will increase from two million to 3.5 million passengers annually.

At Kisoro Aerodrome, the refurbished runway is facilitating increased tourism traffic, while plans to construct a new terminal and extend the runway are underway. Similar improvements are being implemented at Gulu and Arua aerodromes to elevate them to international standards.

Environmental sustainability is central to UCAA’s strategy. The organization has adopted measures to reduce aviation emissions, including introducing green infrastructure, transitioning to satellite-based navigation systems, and implementing ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). These efforts align with global trends to ensure that Uganda’s aviation growth is environmentally responsible.

However, challenges such as limited funding for upcountry aerodromes, land shortages for airport expansion, and the rising national debt remain significant hurdles. The UCAA is actively engaging stakeholders and government agencies to address these constraints while maintaining a focus on enhancing safety, efficiency, and service delivery.

As Uganda prepares to host events like CHAN 2025 and co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the aviation sector’s role in supporting the country’s economic and tourism ambitions cannot be overstated. UCAA’s continued investment in infrastructure, security, and sustainability positions Uganda to capitalize on these opportunities and achieve its vision of becoming a regional aviation leader.

“Our achievements are a testament to the resilience and dedication of all stakeholders in the aviation sector. Together, we can build a robust and sustainable aviation industry that drives Uganda’s economic growth,” Mr. Bamwesigye said.