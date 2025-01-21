Uganda is set to generate over UGX 13 Bn in tourism business deals at India’s Open Travel Market (OTM) Expo, the leading travel trade show in India and Asia, slated to take place in Bombay JIO World Convention Centre from 30th January to 2nd February 2025.

Hon. Bahinduka Mugara Martin, Uganda’s Minister of State for Tourism made the revelation on Tuesday at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala. He was accompanied by the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, Upender Singh Rawat and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uganda Airlines.

Hon. Bahinduka said the expo shall promote Uganda’s iconic and impressive tourism experience through partnerships between Uganda tour operators and international hosted buyers at OTM 2025.

“In addition, Uganda is expected to generate an estimated Public Relations (PR) value of over UGX 600 Million through media engagements in the OTM 2025”, he said.

He added that the key experiences to be promoted at OTM 2025 include birding, cultures and heritage tourism, wildlife experiences, culinary experiences and iconic places. He said India is Uganda’s number one tourism destination as the majority of tourist arrivals at Entebbe International Airport come from India.

H.E Upender Singh Rawat, Prior to visiting the Uganda media centre, met with Gen. Jeje Odongo, Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral issues and Uganda’s participation at the OTM 2025.

Ambassador Elly Kamuhangye, while delivering a speech on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Uganda established diplomatic ties with India in 1962, and that since then, the two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterised by visits at the highest level.

“H.E Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India visited Uganda in July 2018 accompanied by a large Business delegation”, he said.

He added that Uganda currently hosts a population of 35000 Indian business entrepreneurs and that more are set to invest in Uganda because of the longtime cordial relationship between the two countries.

Ms. Shakila Rahin Lamar, Uganda Airlines Head of Corporate Affairs, said to tap into the vast opportunities provided by OTM, the Uganda High Commission in New Delhi, together with Uganda Airlines have acquired 48 square meters of stand space to host a delegation of Uganda Tour stakeholders-both public and private sector stakeholders.

“Eight companies recommended by the Association of Uganda Tour Operators have been selected to participate at OTM alongside the Uganda Tourism Board, the Uganda Wildlife Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities”, she said.

She added that Uganda Airlines is opening the Bombay, Mumbai routes in addition to the current routes to Lagos and Nairobi.

“We are also looking at opening new routes to Zambia and Zimbabwe because of the abundance of business opportunities”, she added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Concept note states that; the OTM 2025 Expo is expected to attract over 1600+ exhibitors from 60+ countries and at least 30+ Indian States.

“The expo provides access to 40,000+ trade visitors and 1000+ top buyers across various industry sectors, all with support of a strong hosted buyer program”, reads the concept note in part.