As Uganda gears up for its sixth multiparty general elections in 2026, experts are emphasizing the need for a transparent, inclusive, and credible electoral process.

Ms. Farida Lule, the Executive Director of Ushahidi Foundation Uganda (UFU), a civil society organization dedicated to electoral integrity, is at the forefront of this call.

Lule stresses that the lessons from previous elections, particularly the 2020/2021 general elections, must be taken seriously.

She notes that a credible voter register is the foundation of any democratic election and that the process of voter registration must be accurate, transparent, and inclusive.

“… Many eligible citizens, including newly registered voters, lacked the knowledge necessary to participate fully in the elections, which led to voter apathy and confusion…”she laments.

To prevent discrepancies, Lule who has vast experience in election monitoring advocates for the adoption of a robust biometric system for voter registration that integrates national IDs and government databases.

“…a credible voter register is the foundation of any democratic election, and that the process of voter registration must be accurate, transparent and inclusive…”, she appeals.

This, she believes, will help eliminate ineligible voters, including the deceased and underage individuals.

“… this will help eliminate ineligible voters, including the deceased and underage individuals ,public access to the voter register, coupled with independent audits by civil society, will further bolster transparency and accountability…”she says.

Ms Lule also highlights the need for greater representation and participation of marginalized groups, particularly persons with disabilities (PWDs).

She notes that PWDs accounted for only 1.9% of registered voters in the 2020/2021 elections and that accessible polling stations and election materials are essential for their participation.

Now, Ushahidi Foundation Uganda recommends a nationwide awareness campaign targeted at PWDs, elderly citizens, and rural populations to ensure their full engagement in the electoral process.

Faridah Lule emphasizes the importance of voter education, noting that insufficient efforts in this area led to voter apathy and confusion in the 2020/2021 elections.

To address this, Ushahidi Foundation Uganda is launching a national civic awareness campaign dubbed “Tokitya Genda Olonde” (Don’t Fear, Go, and Vote).

The organization is also calling for stricter penalties for electoral misconduct and the deployment of independent election observers to monitor the process.

Lule stresses that political violence and intimidation must be prevented at all costs to ensure a peaceful environment for voting.

“…political violence and intimidation must be prevented at all costs to ensure a peaceful environment for voting…”, Lule observes.

She calls for the Electoral Commission and civil society to work together to promote peace, with local leaders, faith-based organizations, and youth groups playing a critical role.

Finally, Lule challenges MPs to legislate for the extension of voting rights to prisoners and Ugandans living in the diaspora.

She notes that this can be achieved through mobile voting stations for prisoners and secure online voting platforms for Ugandans abroad.

“…this can be achieved through mobile voting stations for prisoners and secure online voting platforms for Ugandans abroad…”, she urges.

As Uganda prepares for its 2026 general elections, Lule’s call for transparency, inclusivity, and accountability are timely reminders of the need for collective responsibility in building a credible and democratic electoral process.