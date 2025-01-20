The Chief of Defense Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba this evening arrived in Algiers, Algeria for military and bilateral meetings.

Gen. Kainerugaba, who is accompanied by top UPDF Generals including Maj Gen James Birungi, the Chief of Defense Intelligence and Security, Maj Gen Bob Ogiki, Joint Staff Policy and Strategy , and Maj Gen Keith Katungi, the 5Division Infantry Commander, was received by top Algerian military officials.

Gen. Kainerugaba is expected to hold talks with his counterpart General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army of Algeria.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, will also meet several other senior military leaders from the Algerian Military.

His visit to the North African country is aimed at bolstering bilateral and military relations.