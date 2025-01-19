NTUNGAMO, Sunday 19th January 2025

It is 28th September 2011, the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda, sitting at the Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo, elects Rev. Canon Nathan Ahimbisibwe as the first Bishop of the newly created South Ankole Diocese. This Diocese is to be curved out of Ankole and West Ankole Dioceses.

8th January 2012, South Ankole Diocese is officially inaugurated by the then Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi. Rev. Canon Nathan Ahimbisibwe, a Canon of St. Peter’s Cathedral, Bweranyangi, and Chaplain of St. James Chapel, Makerere University Business School, is consecrated and enthroned as Rt. Rev. Nathan Ahimbisibwe.

Over the past 13 years, Bishop Ahimbisibwe has transformed the Diocese into a model of growth and sustainability. South Ankole is now recognized internationally for its agricultural projects and mission work.

During the 13th anniversary thanksgiving service held at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Kyamate today, Bishop Ahimbisibwe outlined the Diocese’s progress.

“We now have 13 Archdeaconries, 67 Parishes, and 283 Sub-Parishes,” he said. According to Bishop Ahimbisibwe, the Diocese has also implemented several self-sustainability projects to ensure long-term growth.

“As part of our sustainability plan, we have invested heavily in coffee growing. We have 23 acres of coffee in Kyamate, and each Archdeaconry has at least 5 acres of coffee. Our coffee factory will soon be operational with a coffee huller and wet mill machines,” he explained.

He also commended the government for establishing a 20-acre solar-powered micro-irrigation system on Kyamate Hill, the Diocesan headquarters which he said has become a game changer in agriculture.

Additionally, the Diocese has completed a Mothers’ Union Resource Centre with 30 self-contained rooms and is constructing a multipurpose complex and other facilities to generate revenue.

“Our mission goes beyond physical development. We remain focused on evangelism to grow God’s kingdom, alongside initiatives in health care and education to improve the lives of our communities,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe emphasized.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, presided over the celebrations and commended Bishop Ahimbisibwe for his dedication and visionary leadership.

“I am impressed by the projects I have toured. Bishop Ahimbisibwe has ensured the Diocese is self-reliant through initiatives like coffee, bananas, Hass avocados, apiary, cattle farming, commercial buildings, and many other ventures. His commitment to preaching the gospel is also evident,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

As part of his pastoral visit, the Archbishop toured Inspire Africa Coffee Park in Rwashamire, Ntungamo District on Friday, and urged other Dioceses to utilize idle land for productive ventures to protect it from land grabbers.

He also laid a foundation stone for the construction of St. Mark’s Kitunga Church of Uganda Archdeaconry Church. According to the Archdeaconry and Diocesan Head of Laity, Dr Bildard Baguma, the magnificent Sanctuary will be the pride of God in Kajara.

On Saturday, Archbishop Kaziimba inaugurated St. Peter’s Kibingo Church of Uganda in Nyakyera Archdeaconry, which recently attained Parish status.

Before presiding over the 13th anniversary celebrations at St Matthew’s Cathedral Kyamate today morning, he had a radio talk show on Ankole FM, toured the multipurpose block and Coffee factory under construction and visited the coffee and banana gardens.

The Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, Rev Canon Capt. William Ongeng; the Provincial Treasurer, Mr Balaam Muheebwa; Members of Parliament including Hon Baata Kamateneti (Ntungamo District) and Hon. Yona Musinguzi (Ntungamo Municipality), Ntungamo District Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Isaiah Kanyamahane, the Diocesan Chancellor Mr Stephen Tashobya among other dignitaries attended today’s celebrations.