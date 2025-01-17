Student officers from the Junior Staff Course intake 36/24-25 of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) conducted a study visit to the 3 Infantry Division to deepen their understanding of joint staff roles, combat support arms, collaboration with sister security agencies, stakeholders’ participation and community engagements in disarmament operations in the Karamoja Sub-region.

The visit aimed to equip the officers with practical knowledge and enhance their command and administrative functions in ongoing security efforts.

Brig Gen Chris Ogwal, the Commandant of the Junior Staff College, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Division for facilitating the initiative. He emphasised the importance of the visit in providing student officers with practical insights into the complexities of joint disarmament operations.

The Deputy Commander of the 3 Infantry Division, Col Allan Kyangungu, highlighted the critical role of the ongoing disarmament operation in restoring security and peace to the Karamoja Sub-region. He noted that the region, once destabilised by armed conflict and cattle rustling, had negatively impacted neighbouring areas in eastern Uganda and cross-border communities.

Col Kyangungu revealed that the disarmament operation has achieved 80% success, recovering illegal firearms and apprehending hardened criminals through a multifaceted approach. He urged the student officers to understand the cultural, economic, and social factors fuelling the Karamoja conflict, emphasising the importance of studying the region’s history and dynamics to address resource-based conflicts effectively.

He underscored the significance of community engagement in building trust, enhancing the legitimacy of security forces and consolidating disarmament efforts. With 20% of the disarmament process remaining, Col Kyangungu emphasised its importance in pacifying the region and achieving lasting peace.

In attendance were other security commanders , including SSP Michael Ongica, D/RPC Mt Moroto Region, SP Kayongo Musa, Operations Officer ASTU, and SP Atukunda Edwine, Sector Commander Moroto.