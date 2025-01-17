Haruna Sentongo works as if he owns nothing, tirelessly dedicating himself to his pursuits without showing off to others. His modest and low-key lifestyle sets an exemplary standard, inspiring younger generations of Ugandans to believe in their own potential. Haruna is a true, realistic example to all Ugandans that anyone is capable of achieving success while maintaining humility and integrity.

Through his initiative develop.uganda, Haruna encourages others to embrace self-reliance, showing that Ugandans can transform and develop their country on their own terms. His vision extends to reimagining Uganda’s urban landscapes. With groundbreaking skyline projects in Nakasero and Wilson Road, Haruna is reshaping Kampala’s cityscape, surpassing previously set limits and introducing a bold new perspective on what is possible for the country’s future.

These efforts not only inspire confidence in Uganda’s ability to grow but also pave the way for Kampala to rival cities like Dubai. Haruna Sentongo’s leadership, resilience, and dedication make him a beacon of hope and progress for Uganda, proving that with vision and determination, the nation can rise to new heights.

Early Life: Humble Beginnings in Kalungu

Born in 1986 in Kalungu, Masaka District, Haruna was raised in a modest household where values of discipline, integrity, and hard work were paramount. His parents, Hajji Haruna Segawa and Nakayiza Jalia, lived a humble life despite their small business background. They instilled in Haruna the belief that success should be pursued not for personal glory but for the benefit of the community.

Haruna began his education in local schools, where he excelled academically while showing an entrepreneurial spark early on. His formal studies took him to Kabojja International School for O-Level and East High School Ntinda for A-Level. Later, he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Makerere University. Even as a student, Haruna juggled academics with small business ventures, selling goods to his peers and saving every shilling he could.

The Birth of an Entrepreneur

Haruna’s first steps into entrepreneurship were humble but strategic. After completing high school, he decided to put his business instincts into practice. With UGX 300,000 (about $80) provided by his father, he started selling women’s handbags imported from China. While many viewed this as a small-time hustle, Haruna saw it as a stepping stone to something far greater.

By carefully reinvesting his profits, he expanded his operations, venturing into furniture and garment distribution. His ability to identify market gaps and seize opportunities distinguished him early on. By his mid-20s, Haruna had saved enough to diversify into larger-scale ventures, setting the stage for his entry into Uganda’s real estate sector.

The Rise of a Billionaire: From Retail to Real Estate

In 2011, Haruna made his boldest move yet, venturing into real estate—a field he believed could transform not just his life but Uganda’s urban landscape. His first project, Haruna Towers in Wandegeya, was a massive success. This marked the birth of Haruna Enterprises (U) Limited, a company that would go on to redefine commercial real estate in Kampala.

By 2021, after navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haruna’s businesses thrived and solidified his position as one of Uganda’s wealthiest individuals. He entered the Top 10 Richest People in Uganda in 2021 and is currently ranked as the 8th richest person in the country. His empire, valued at over $1 billion, continues to grow as he invests in transformative projects that shape the future of Uganda.

Today, Haruna’s portfolio includes some of Uganda’s most iconic developments:

Haruna Towers Ntinda: A modern business hub catering to entrepreneurs and established businesses.

Nakayiza Market: A vibrant marketplace offering affordable spaces for small-scale traders, fostering grassroots economic activity.

Segawa Market: A key hub for agricultural trade, bridging the gap between rural farmers and urban consumers

Haruna Shopping Mall: A state-of-the-art retail and leisure space in Ntinda that has become a cornerstone of Kampala’s shopping culture.

These properties collectively house over 2,000 businesses and provide employment to thousands of Ugandans. His developments have modernized Kampala’s skyline while addressing the city’s need for functional, affordable commercial spaces.

Impact Beyond Business

Haruna’s success is not measured solely in financial terms but also in the lives he has touched. By providing accessible commercial spaces, he has empowered thousands of small businesses to thrive. His slogan, “Develop Uganda,” is not just a brand—it’s a philosophy that underscores his commitment to national progress.

During a recent public address, Haruna said, “When we invest in communities, we invest in the future of our country.” His work has inspired a generation of Ugandans to dream big, proving that success can be achieved without compromising humility or integrity.

A Billionaire with Humility

Despite his billionaire status and being the 8th richest person in Uganda, Haruna remains remarkably unassuming. He shuns the ostentatious lifestyle often associated with wealth, preferring instead to focus on his work and community initiatives. Known for his hands-on approach, he frequently visits his properties unannounced to interact with tenants and employees.

Haruna’s TikTok handle, develop.uganda, has become a platform for motivational content. Here, he shares lessons on entrepreneurship, self-discipline, and resilience, inspiring millions of young Ugandans. His relatable demeanor and practical advice have earned him a devoted following, further cementing his status as a role model.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Haruna envisions an even brighter future for Uganda. He is exploring new ventures in agriculture, renewable energy, and technology, sectors he believes are critical to the country’s sustainable development. Additionally, he plans to expand his mentorship programs, offering training and funding to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“We are not just building structures,” Haruna said during a recent interview. “We are building a foundation for the next generation of Ugandans.”

A Legacy in the Making

At 37, Sentongo Haruna has achieved what few can claim in a lifetime. Yet, his work is far from over. Driven by a vision of a prosperous and self-reliant Uganda, he continues to push boundaries, proving that success is most meaningful when it is shared.

Haruna’s story is not just about wealth—it is about purpose. It is a testament to the power of determination, vision, and humility to create lasting change. In a rapidly evolving world, Sentongo Haruna stands as a beacon of hope and an enduring example of what it means to lead with integrity and impact.