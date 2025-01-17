As the 2026 general elections draw near, Susan Apili Okech, a contender for the Oyam District Woman MP seat, has embarked on a district-wide consultation engagement with stakeholders.

Her first stop was Abok, one of the 16 sub-counties in the district, where she sought blessings from residents to secure the NRM flag.

The consultation has already yielded positive results, with several residents from both the ruling and opposition parties throwing their weight behind Apili, whom they describe as the “New Hope of Oyam.”

Tom Acuma, the NRM chairperson for Aleka sub-county, is among those who have defected to support Apili, citing her appealing approaches to socio-economic transformation.

Acuma noted that the people of Aleka and Oyam have been “political orphans” for many years due to the current Woman MP, Hon Sandra Santa Alum Ogwang (UPC), subscribing to the opposition UPC.

“…we want one of our own who understands and speaks the real language of NRM and can freely sit with fellow caucus MPs to deliberate on issues of concern…,” Acuma said amidst applause.

Tom Acuma is a prominent local radio contributor, frequently calling in to share his opinions on topical issues on various radio stations in Lira City.

The popular radios are: QFM 94.3 Lira (owned by Ken Okello), Voice of Lango (VOL) 88.0 (Hon Felix Okot-Ogong), Unity FM 97.7(Jimmy Louis Onapa), Radio Lira 95.3(the Ejon Family) and the Lira Diocese-Catholic-run Radio Waa 89.8, among others.

Tom Acuma’s regular contributions have made him a well-known voice in the region, with his opinions and insights being widely respected.

In an address, Susan Apili assured the people of Oyam of better representation, pledging to be their messenger and ensure the district benefits from quality services.

She also urged residents to embrace government-initiated anti-poverty programs and emphasized the importance of education in unlocking the community’s potential.

With the first term of school just around the corner, Susan Apili reminded parents and guardians to acquire scholastic materials, including uniforms and fees, for their children.

“…its disheartening to see school-age children sitting at home under the guise of lack of money, yet parents, especially men are busy drinking at local trading centres daily…” Susan Apili laments.

She also cautioned young people against wasting time on non-productive activities in trading centres and instead encouraged them to harness the positive aspects of technology for innovation and hard work.

As Susan Apili Okech continues her consultation meetings with stakeholders in Oyam District, she seized the opportunity to remind parents of their vital roles and responsibilities in bringing up decent and responsible citizens.

She emphasized that parents have a critical duty to instill good values and morals in their children, which is essential for nation-building.

During her meetings, Susan Apili warned against negative habits, beliefs, and practices that are detrimental to individuals, families, and the community at large.

She specifically highlighted the dangers of indecency, drunkenness, loose sexual immorality, gender-based violence, child abuse, and child marriage, among others.

Apili stressed that these vices not only harm individuals but also perpetuate cycles of poverty, inequality, and social injustice.

She urged parents to take an active role in shaping the values and behaviors of their children, emphasizing the importance of leading by example.

“…parents have a sacred responsibility to raise children who are respectful, disciplined, and responsible…,” Apili said, adding “…we must teach our children the importance of hard work, integrity, and compassion, and demonstrate these values in our own lives…”

Philips Jakayo Ogile, the Abok sub-county LC3 chairman and Oyam District NRM Publicity Secretary, also publicly endorsed Susan Apili Okech, citing her as a blessing to the community.

Ogile believes that Apili Okech possesses the leadership qualities they have been longing for, being a down-to-earth leader who genuinely understands the needs and challenges of the constituents.

According to Jakayo Ogile, Susan Apili Okech stands out from other leaders who view political leadership as a means to wealth and employment.

Instead, he says Susan Apili Okech is a stable family woman and leader who is driven by a sense of purpose and calling to serve the people of Oyam district.

According to political pundits, Jakayo Ogile’s endorsement is an important boost to Apili Okech’s campaign, as s Ogile Jakayo, a former radio presenter, has gained strategic recognition for his numerous blog posts commenting on various cross-cutting issues, particularly those related to culture.

However, some of his comments have been contentious, landing him in legal trouble on several occasions.

Jakayo Ogile’s blogging endeavors have in the recent past sparked heated debates and discussions, especially on Lango Onotte Group, a WhatsApp forum with some hailing him as a courageous voice on sensitive topics, while others have criticized his views as provocative and inflammatory.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, Jakayo Ogile has become a formidable influencer in the region, boasting a sizable following.

His opinions and commentary carry significant weight, and he has the ability to shape public opinion and sway his followers to support specific leaders or aspirants.

As a result, politicians and leaders in the region cannot afford to ignore Jakayo, as his endorsement or criticism can have a substantial impact on their reputation and electoral prospects.