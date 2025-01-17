Rubanda District Authorities have concluded a three-day project commissioning program, officially opening and handing over newly constructed buildings to various schools for use.

The commissioning team, led by Rubanda District RDC Eric Ssewandigi and LC.5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba, comprised local leaders and technocrats from all levels of the district local government.

All commissioned projects were launched in the 2022/2023 financial year.

The first project, a multipurpose hall constructed at Bufundi College Kacereere in Kacereere Town Council, was launched on Tuesday at a cost of Shs. 300 million. The hall, designed to accommodate at least 400 students, will also serve as a dining hall and examination facility.

On the second day, a girls’ dormitory constructed at a cost of Shs. 150 million was commissioned at Bubare Secondary School in Bubare Town Council. This is part of a Shs. 300 million project that will also include the construction of another girls’ dormitory at the same school by the end of June 2025, according to district authorities. A five-stance pit latrine worth Shs. 24 million was also constructed at Bubare Primary School.

Other commissioned projects include a three-classroom block worth Shs. 150 million at Kyitagyenda Primary School and four classroom blocks worth Shs. 300 million at Nyamiringa Primary School in Bubare Town Council.

While speaking at Nyamiringa Primary School, Chairman Kasyaba explained that the school was a top priority for his administration since he assumed office as District LC.5 Chairman in 2021. Nyamiringa Primary School had no permanent structures, with all classroom buildings being semi-permanent and dilapidated, including staff rooms such as the headteacher’s office.

Chairman Kasyaba noted that his concern for the school, whose enrollment had dropped to only 150 pupils, was shared by the area MP Henry Musasizi, who is also the State Minister of Finance (General Duties). “When I came here to campaign for LC.5 Chairman, I made Nyamiringa Primary School one of the first schools I would consider helping, and I’m glad Minister Musasizi had the same plan,” Kasyaba said.

Kasyaba pledged that the district would use part of the Shs. 20 billion Transitional Development Grant secured this financial year to complete one of the unfinished buildings at Nyamiringa Primary School. He asked the school administration, PTA, and local area leadership to encourage parents to take ownership of the school and contribute communal labor to clear land for the establishment of a pupil’s playground.

The Headteacher of Nyamiringa Primary School expressed heartfelt gratitude to the district administration for supporting the school, revealing that pupil enrollment has since doubled after parent’s regained trust in the school. “When I was posted to this school in February 2023, and I looked at the school infrastructure, I thought it was an indirect way of telling me to prepare and pack my bags out of civil service. But today, I’m the happiest of all head teachers in Rubanda District.”

Similarly, the Headteacher of Bubare Primary School, Mr. Patrick Kalenzi, thanked the Rubanda District Administration for considering the plight of schools grappling with dilapidated infrastructure, especially pit latrines. “This was a very thoughtful idea, because primary schools in the district were largely faced with the challenge of old latrines while others had actually collapsed,” Kalenzi said.

The Rubanda District Education Officer, Francis Serunuuni, attributed the success of the projects implemented to the district leadership’s cooperation, strategic lobbying for funds from the central government, and support from the State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi and Chairman Kasyaba.

The Rubanda District RDC Eric Ssewandigi commended the honesty and integrity demonstrated by top leaders in both the political and technical departments in ensuring that funds received from the central government were properly used.

“If the C.A.O, Chairman, Engineer, and Planner agreed to swindle this money, usually nobody would notice. But these people have always prioritized service delivery for their people instead of thinking about themselves,” he said.