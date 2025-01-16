On 26 January 1986, the National Resistance Army (NRA) led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni captured power from the military junta of Tito Okello Lutwa after the five-year guerilla war.

This Year, the NRM government will mark 39 years in leadership since 1986.

The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda told the media that the 39th NRM Liberation Day Celebrations will be held at Mubende NTC Grounds in Mubende District.

“Why Mubende? The area leaders requested to have function organized in their area and Mubende is one the historical districts during the NRM struggle for power 1981,” she said.

The Minister called upon all members of the NRM Party and wishers to join our fountain of honour, President of the Republic of Uganda, Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as we celebrate the remarkable 39 NRM Achievements.

“I call upon the National Organising Committee to work with all NRM Members, Mobilizers and NRM Pressure groups like the Yellow Checker Mobilizers to make the function colourful,” she said.

The minister also urged Ugandans to continue supporting the NRM government and President Museveni in particular because he is still able to move the country forward.

“Let us all embrace every government brought on board more the now PDM to transform Ugandans and eradicate poverty,” she said.