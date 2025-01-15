Since the untimely demise of Kawempe North legislator Richard Mohammad Segirinya at Lubaga Hospital, a facility run by the Catholic Church, on January 9, 2025, I’ve found myself reflecting on the life and times of one of Uganda’s most colorful political figures. Segirinya was a man who stirred strong opinions, a polarizing figure who leaves behind a legacy that is as contentious as his burial.

In William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, Mark Antony famously declares:

“Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears; I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him. The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interred with their bones; So let it be with Caesar.”

Where Caesar’s name appears, insert Segirinya, and the sentiment remains surprisingly apt.

It is tragic that Segirinya passed away before fully realizing his potential. Beneath the public theatrics that often defined him was a man who adored his mother and one of his daughters, Nagirinya, deeply. This glimpse into his personal life hints at a loving, committed family man. Yet, as much as he seemed to be a man of great potential, his life choices cannot be ignored—choices that ultimately defined how he lived and, sadly, how he was sent off.

A Chaotic Farewell

Following his death, two funerals were held in his honor—one a chaotic, politically charged spectacle in his home village of Kaddugala, and another a more formal, Parliament-sponsored event held at a playground. His mother, wife, sisters, and children were largely sidelined from the village burial, sparking outrage and raising uncomfortable questions about the man’s legacy.

One particularly sharp rhetorical question has echoed among political commentators: If Segirinya could attend one of his two funerals, which one would he choose? Never mind, When You Choose to Live Like a Dog, You Die Like One.

Let’s be honest—he’d probably show up at the chaotic one, complete with its violence, disrespect, and political grandstanding. That alone says a lot about the life he led. The Baganda have a saying: obwato bufa magoba (a canoe perishes just as you reach your destination). How sad it is to toil and sweat for a dream, only to meet an end as tumultuous as Segirinya’s.

Genius and Controversy

There’s no denying that Segirinya was a self-made political genius. He rose from obscurity to claim a seat in Parliament, a dream that many only fantasize about. But his journey was marred by controversy. His arrest during the wave of panga-wielding killings in the Masaka area left an indelible stain on his reputation. Intriguingly, these killings stopped shortly after his arrest. Coincidence? We may never know, as Segirinya passed before his trial concluded, leaving both his supporters and his critics in suspense.

Adding another layer of irony, I learned on the day of his burial that Segirinya’s family lived in Hon. Mathias Mpuuga’s constituency, the very area that bore the brunt of these heinous crimes. Justice for the affected families remains elusive, with Segirinya’s unfinished legal battle now a haunting question mark over his legacy.

Reflection and Lessons

As I watched the chaos surrounding his burial, I couldn’t help but think: if it’s true that Segirinya would have relished the sight of his mother, siblings, children, and neighbors being humiliated and assaulted at his own send-off, then what kind of life did he truly lead? And what lessons should aspiring leaders draw from his story?

Segirinya’s tale is a cautionary one. It serves as a stark reminder that the choices we make define not only how we live but also how we’re remembered. To young leaders, his life offers an invaluable lesson: genius and ambition are not enough. Integrity and respect for others are what truly build a legacy worth celebrating.

In the end, Segirinya’s life and burial encapsulate the paradox of his character: a man of undeniable talent and ambition, undone by choices that left a cloud over his achievements. Let us reflect on his life not with malice, but with the hope that his story inspires better leadership and a deeper commitment to unity and dignity—both in life and in death.

—–

Mike Ssegawa is a veteran journalist and resident of Mukono Municipality. Email Your Comments On kampalaplanet@gmail.com