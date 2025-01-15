President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will next week resume his nationwide performance assessment tour on wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM).

According to the Presidential Press Unit, the President will be in Busoga subregion starting on Wednesday January 22nd to Saturday January 25th, 2025.

The schedule of the visit is as follows;

Wednesday, January 22, 2025:

Visit farmers in Namutumba, Luuka and Jinja districts.

Thursday, January 23, 2025:

Commission the Presidential Skilling Hub, address a public gathering at Lwanda Primary School, meet Busoga Sub-Region leaders at Mayuge district headquarters and later in the evening hold a live interaction with the media

Friday, January 24, 2025:

Commission the Abyssinia Steel Factory and address a Public Rally at Kamuli Youth Center, Kamuli Municipality

Saturday, January 25, 2025:

Commission the New Tembo Steel Factory in Iganga, Address boda-boda Mega rally at Iganga High School.