Corruption is a long-standing issue in society, where individuals often seek quick favours without following proper procedures. It has been prevalent since the beginning of modern governance and continues to be a significant obstacle affecting service delivery and development of Uganda.

Corruption leads to a loss of trust in government, poor infrastructure, delays in project implementation, low investment, poor service delivery, and loss of life .

According to the Inspectorate of Government report, Uganda loses about 27 billion shillings (approximately US$7 million) annually to corruption (Inspectorate of Government, 2021). Various interventions have been implemented in the fight against corruption by both the Government of the Republic of Uganda and Non-Governmental Organizations. However, corruption still thrives, and corrupt individuals have reduced the fear of these interventions.

My proposal therefore, is whether the government of Uganda, including the donor community, can adopt new innovations to support the use of witchcraft, magic & mystical powers to fight corruption. Witchcraft can create fear, which will force people to regulate their behavior in order to avoid being involved in the mis use of government resources meant for the community.

Actually, the government could construct a modern building in a city like Kampala or any town like Moroto, assemble medicine men with their ancestral spirits (Mizimu) in a gazetted area to monitor government resources and identify any one with an interest in embezzlement or mis use of government resources. Once a person is identified, the authorities can intervene, or the persons name can be publicly shamed.

Many Ugandans may wonder why a Makerere University PhD graduate would propose the use of “witchcraft” as a solution, but there is a need for creativity in the fight against corruption. Empirical evidence shows that “witchcraft” still resonates in the minds of many people, especially when they seek answers to difficult problems. People often turn to traditional explanations for misfortunes when modern technology, religion, and medicine fail to provide solutions.

The question is, why can’t Government and donors explore this opportunity to combat corruption, enhance service delivery, and improve the lives of Ugandans?

Author: Ayub Mukisa (PhD) Executive Director, Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition. Email. ayubmukisa@gmail.com