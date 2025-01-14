Mpanga Market has been lauded for its transformative impact on livelihoods and its role in driving economic growth, with the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumumanya, praising its contributions to community welfare and national development.

During a visit to the bustling market last week, Mr Kumumanya commended the facility for its vital role in linking farmers to ready markets, aligning seamlessly with the government’s Parish Development Model (PDM). Addressing vendors and local leaders, he emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing challenges faced by market users and enhancing local business support.

“Modern markets like Mpanga are not just spaces for trade but engines of economic stability and development. It’s our collective responsibility to ensure such markets remain models of progress and opportunity,” Kumumanya stated.

He assured vendors of collaboration with Fort Portal City authorities to resolve pressing concerns, including infrastructure maintenance and enhancing access to essential services.

Mpanga Market, constructed in 2013 with African Development Bank funding under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program (MATIP), is the largest market in Fort Portal City. Boasting 600 stalls, 200 shops, and 400 pitches, the facility accommodates hundreds of traders, enabling economic activities that have significantly boosted household incomes.

Market vendors expressed their gratitude to the government, highlighting how the market’s well-organized environment has improved trade conditions. Many credited the facility for fostering better working environments, increased productivity, and enhanced business opportunities.

“We now have a clean, safe, and secure place to conduct our business. This market has transformed our lives,” said Mary Kusemererwa, a trader.

Mr Kumumanya also toured other development projects in the area, underscoring the government’s commitment to uplifting communities through strategic investments. He encouraged local leaders to leverage such facilities to create jobs, enhance food security, and contribute to economic growth.

As Mpanga Market continues to thrive, it serves as a testament to how well-planned infrastructure can uplift livelihoods and contribute to national progress, aligning with Uganda’s vision of inclusive development.