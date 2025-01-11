Hundreds of thousands of people on Friday 10th January,2025 gathered at Buyere Muslim Primary School, Mpungwe sub-County in Mayuge district, promote peace, development, and unity among communities.

The event, organized under the theme “Interfaith and Civil Society Forum for Peace and Development,” brought together leaders from various religious, cultural, and business backgrounds.

It was organized by the Maj Gen. Kahinda Otafire-led Internal Affairs portfolio in conjunction with the President’s office.

At the forefront of the meeting was the National Chairman of the Interfaith and Civil Society Forum for Peace and Development, Hajji Musa Sadiq Lukandwa.

Hajji Lukandwa who acted as the Master of Ceremonies (MC) of the day emphasized the importance of the sensitization program, which aims to combat insecurity, poverty, and terrorism in the region.

“…the main purpose of this tour is to officially launch the peace and development sensitization program…,” Lukandwa explained.

He adds, “…we aim to fight insecurity and poverty through countering terrorism, radicalism, extremism, and socio-economic transformation, as well as improving household income for youth, women, and the general population in Busoga…”

Hajji Musa Sadiq Lukandwa works as a Special Presidential Assistant in charge of National mobilization President’s Office.

The organized tour in Busoga started on 7th January, 2025 in Iganga, followed by another one in Namutumba district on 8th January and in Mayuge on 10th January and will cover the entire sub region.

“…that is why we invited the First Deputy Prime Minister who is also the National Vice Chairperson NRM(Female)Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to come and champion the noble cause…”, Lukandwa who was serving as the event’s master of ceremonies told the huge crowd.

Addressing the crowd, Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Kisuule, Senior Presidential Advisor on Middle East Affairs, highlighted the need to debunk the misconception that links terrorism to the Islamic faith.

Sheikh Mawaz Musa Kasakya the Mayuge district Khadi, a respected Islamic leader, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Islam is a religion of peace.

“…just like any Christian man with the name John or Peter can commit a crime, including terrorism, it is not enough to say Christianity is a religion of criminals or terrorism…,” Kasakya clarified.

Many other leaders also echoed the same sentiment and expressed concern that for years Muslims have been targeted and stereotyped based on the mistakes of some few individuals.

Dr Kisuule used the occasion to heap praises on Kadaga whom he described as an important strategic pillar in the NRM party and Busoga in particular and urged locals including leaders to tap in her valuable connections.

He decried the stingy issue of intrigue and clique formation that have persisted in the sub region which now has 4.4 million people, according to the 2024 Housing and Population Census Report.

The issue of intrigue and clique formation among politicians in Busoga has persisted for years which has hindered progress and development.

Sources claim even the parliamentary caucus of Busoga is divided into two factions, making it very difficult for them to present a united front when lobbying government and development partners.

Dr Kisuule who promised to woo wealthy people from the Middle East to come to invest in Busoga, stressed the need for politicians to put aside their differences and work together for the betterment of their constituents.

Speaker after another from the religious to cultural and the business communities showered Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister/EAC Affairs Minister Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga for the immense contributions and excellent services to Busoga and Uganda as a whole.

A highly respected veteran politician who served as Deputy and speaker of Uganda’s Parliament for 20 years combined Hon Kadaga who is also the Kamuli District Woman MP was the guest of honour. Before her elevation, Kadaga served as a cabinet minister for many years.

Unlike the current Speaker Rt Anette Anita Among who has been sanctioned by the US and UK even before completing her first five-year term over alleged corruption and abuse of office, Rt Hon Kadaga freely trots the whole world where she is equally revered for her stain-free reign.

Rebecca Kadaga, in a rare display of patience, sat through over four hours of speeches from various leaders in the area, before urging the crowd to continue supporting the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and President Yoweri Museveni.

She assured the crowd that all the issues raised will be tabled in the cabinet meeting for considerations by different ministries.

The former speaker emphasized the importance of vigilance and participation in the ongoing National Voters Register Update exercise.

Rebecca Kadaga’s plea comes amidst concerns of voter register manipulation, where ghost voters and non-residents have allegedly been added to the rolls in areas like Mbulamtui village, Jinja, and Namayingo.

She suspects that this is an attempt to steal NRM votes and falsely portray Busoga as shifting allegiance to the opposition, as seen in the 2021 general elections.

Kadaga’s call to action is important, given her position as the NRM’s National Vice chairperson and her influence in the region.

As can be remembered, Rebecca Kadaga has been a strong advocate for the NRM and President Yoweri Museveni, and her endorsement carries weight with voters in Busoga.

In fact, President Museveni has also been actively engaging with the people of Busoga, commending their support for the NRM and encouraging them to continue backing the party.

Museveni is expected to be in the region next week when he will highlight the importance of the four-acre model of farming, which aims to promote commercial agriculture and improve livelihoods in the region.

The meeting also saw leaders urging politicians to put aside their differences and work together for the betterment of their constituents

The meeting in Busoga was a star-studded event, with several prominent leaders in attendance.

Notably, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Mayuge District Woman MP, Hajjat Rukia Isanga Nakadama, was present, alongside Hajji Umar Bongo, the director of Ahlul Bait Islamic Foundation of Uganda (ABIF).

Other notable attendees included the former LC5 boss of Iganga Patrick Kayemba Gavamukulya, the former Iganga LC5.

The presence of these leaders underscored the importance of the meeting, which aimed to promote peace, development, and unity among communities in Busoga.

The event is being seen as part of a broader effort to reignite NRM support in Busoga, with the ever-popular Rebecca Kadaga playing a key role in rallying the community.