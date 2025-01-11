The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has urged Ugandans to verify their details in the voting register starting January 20th, 2025.

She revealed this while speaking to the media and says this is a critical step to ensure that citizens can exercise their right to vote in the 2026 elections. The Minister emphasized that confirming voting places and locations is essential to avoid any confusion or embarrassment during the voting process.

This comes a few days after President Museveni’s call to all NRM leaders to mobilise their communities to check and verify their registration status at the parish level.

“Your active participation is vital to ensuring the integrity of our electoral process. Together, let us uphold the values of democracy and civic engagement,” he said recently.

Talking to the media, the Minister also encouraged Ugandans to update their Bio-data of National Registers and Participate in the 2026 elections by voting for their preferred leaders.

Additionally, she highlighted the importance of removing the names of deceased individuals from the voters’ register, as they are no longer eligible to vote.

By verifying their details and updating the national registers, Ugandans can help ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.