The Kabale District National Resistance Movement (NRM) office has been denied permission to use Kabale Municipal Stadium on January 26, 2025, for district NRM Liberation Day celebrations.

The NRM had initially planned to mark the day with a series of activities, including football matches, a procession featuring the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons, and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) band, along with patriotic clubs and the general public.

The Kabale District NRM Administrative Secretary, Mr. Amos Rwansheija wrote to the Town Clerk Kabale Municipal Council, requesting for reservation of the Stadium. A copy of the letter obtained by this website, dated January 8, 2024 has stamps and signatures from the Offices of RDC, RPC, RISO, DISO, and UPDF Commander, all acknowledging receipt.

However, in a reply letter written on the same day, by the Kabale Municipal Coucil Town Clerk, Mr. Jamiru Kaairu, the NRM office Kabale has been notified that the stadium was already booked by the Kabale Football Association for unspecified activities.

The Town Clerk instructed the NRM district administrative secretary to find an alternative venue, emphasizing that the stadium’s prior booking must be respected.

This comes amidst another controversy involving the final game of the Ajja Football Tournament organized by Former Kabale Municipality Mp Andrew Ajja Baryayanga and the NRM Liberation Cup, organized by the Kabale District NRM Youth Leaders; both scheduled to take place on the same date at the same venue.

According to the NRM Liberation Day Organizers, with guidance from elders, the youths had decided to organize the celebrations independently, featuring a range of activities such as a sports gala with 24 registered teams, rugby matches, and processions led by the UPDF band, police, and patriotic clubs.

The event was also set to include live telecasts of national celebrations from Mubende, screenings of President Museveni’s address, and discussions among party members.

The NRM leadership in Kabale noted that the party intended to use the 39th Liberation Day activities to build momentum for upcoming political events, including President Museveni’s anticipated visit to Kigezi as part of his Parish Development Model (PDM) tours.

They also planned to use the occasion to promote voter registration updates and mobilize grassroots support for future party initiatives.

When contacted, the Kabale District Security Committee denied knowledge of any letter from the Kabale Football Association or clearance for their claimed booking of the stadium.

While the Town Clerk holds administrative authority over municipal resources, questions have arisen over whether he can stand his ground to deny the ruling NRM party access to a public facility on such a significant occasion.

Kabale Municipality is traditionally known as an Opposition Stronghold, with the current Mayor and his predecessor all being groomed and raised to prominence by the FDC Party. Also, the current Kabale Municipality MP is a member of the FDC Party.