“…What’s in a Name…? that which we call a rose by any other word would smell as sweet…”, William Shakespeare’s timeless words from one of his classical works: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ comes to mind as we introduce Juliet Kitibwa, a woman whose name may evoke memories of the Bard’s tragic heroine, but whose vision and leadership are set to make a lasting impact on Jinja City.

As the 2026 parliamentary elections approach, Jane Kitibwa is stepping forward to represent Jinja City as Woman MP, driven by a passion for promoting stable families and a commitment to serving her community.

Jinja City, considered Busoga’s capital, is in need of a leader who embodies the values of compassion, integrity, and a commitment to the well-being of its citizens as opposed to those pursuing personal agendas.

Ms. Juliet Kitibwa, a 35-year-old born-again Christian(mulokole) and mother of two, is stepping forward to answer the call. With her strong educational background and a passion for promoting stable families, many see Ms. Kitibwa is the ideal candidate to represent Jinja City as Woman MP.

In a one-on-one interview with this reporter, Juliet Kitibwa says her entry into politics is not driven by a desire for power or wealth but rather a sense of duty to serve her community.

“…like God called Prophet Isaiah and he responded, who am I to disobey, and it’s the basis of my aspirations to contribute in a unique way according to the Divine call I received…”, she said with apparent reference to Isaiah 6:8.

Inspired by God’s message, she is committed to filling the leadership void in Jinja City and advocating for the welfare of Uganda’s children. Her vision is to influence legislation that protects and promotes stable families in accordance with God’s agenda.

As a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and Management from the Church of Uganda-founded Mukono-based Uganda Christian University, (UCU), Juliet Kitibwa possesses the intellectual rigor and administrative expertise to effectively represent Jinja City in parliament.

Her amiable, humble, and compassionate nature makes her an approachable and empathetic leader, willing to listen to the concerns of her constituents.

Ms. Juliet Kitibwa’s message is clear: no meaningful growth and development can take place in Uganda unless families are stable.

“…As a big city and nation, we need to work very hard to restore sanity into our families, which are on the wrong path because of numerous socio-economic challenges that have killed up the once strong fabrics…”, she quips.

She emphasizes the importance of moral integrity, warning that robust infrastructures and economic growth are meaningless without a strong foundation of family values.

As a champion of equity and fairness, Kitibwa is committed to being the voice of the voiceless, advocating for the protection and promotion of Uganda’s families.

She envisions a future where children are brought up in a holistic way, equipped with values that will guide them to become responsible and upright citizens.

In a field of seasoned politicians, Kitibwa’s fresh perspective and unwavering commitment to family values make her the most suitable candidate to represent Jinja City as Woman MP.

Her willingness to take up the challenge, inspired by God’s message, demonstrates her courage and conviction.

Juliet Kitibwa is a force to be reckoned with, especially when it comes to advocating for children and family rights in Jinja City.

“…I am coming for ministry, not fame, we have submitted our manifesto before God who has endorsed…”, she said, adding all her steps are guided by God who will give her the right connections.

As the Director of Salvation Is In Truth (Siita Nest), an indigenous child and family rights NGO, she has dedicated her life to ensuring vulnerable children receive the love, care, and education they deserve.

Her passion stems from her personal experience growing up in an orphanage, which has fueled her compassion for those in need.

Juliet Kitibwa emphasizes that it’s not enough for some individuals to live in wealth and comfort while millions struggle to survive.

She’s particularly concerned about the stark contrasts in society, where some families waste food while others scrounge for scraps.

As a hopeful leader, Juliet Kitibwa’s agenda is defined by her commitment to family and community.

She believes that empowering families is crucial, addressing challenges that go beyond economic struggles.

Juliet Kitibwa envisions a future where children grow up in stable, loving environments, equipped to become responsible citizens.

What sets Juliet Kitibwa apart is her selflessness and commitment to ministry.

She feels a deep sense of responsibility to serve her community, guided by her faith.

Juliet Kitibwa’s vision for Jinja City’s future is one where leaders prioritize the welfare of their constituents, particularly children and families.

With her experience, passion, and leadership skills, Juliet Kitibwa is an exceptional candidate to represent Jinja City in parliament.

Having been born during the reign of veteran leader President Yoweri Museveni, she has grown up knowing only one ruling NRM party.

However, Juliet Kitibwa also acknowledges that God’s plans can unfold outside of her current political affiliation, showing her openness to divine guidance and direction.

Ms. Juliet Kitibwa’s comments also underscore the complex dynamics of political parties and their role in democratic societies.

As a prospective MP, she recognizes the importance of party affiliation in shaping one’s political agenda and influence.

Her willingness to adapt and navigate different political scenarios demonstrates her commitment to serving her community and advancing their interests.

In the context of Uganda’s political landscape, Kitibwa’s loyalty to the NRM party is not surprising.

The party has been a dominant force in Ugandan politics for now 39 years.

Her openness to exploring alternative paths and her emphasis on divine guidance suggest that she is not solely defined by her party affiliation.

As Jinja City prepares to elect its next Woman MP, Juliet Kitibwa’s name should be at the top of every voter’s list.

Her leadership, guided by a strong sense of purpose and morality, is precisely what Jinja City needs to thrive.