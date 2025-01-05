Major General Keith Katungi, commander of the 5 Division of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), has issued a stern warning to charcoal traders defying the Presidential Executive Order banning charcoal trade in Northern Uganda.

This caution came during a meeting held at the 103 Infantry Battalion headquarters, where ten vehicles impounded for illegal charcoal transport were formally handed over.

Addressing community leaders, transporters, and truck owners, Maj Gen Katungi emphasised the risks of non-compliance, urging them to transition to alternative energy sources like gas, which he described as cost-effective. He also warned boda boda riders against using unauthorised routes to smuggle charcoal into Lira City, noting that violators would face legal repercussions.

Lira City Resident City Commissioner Egole Lawrence underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, “I believe we are all aware of the executive orders. Let this be a lesson that one day, these impounded trucks will be auctioned to send a clear message.”

Supporting this stance, Regional Police Commander SSP Tugiizre Alli warned truck owners of severe consequences, stating, “Even one bag of charcoal found will lead to the vehicle being impounded, as per the directive.”

Ms Aguti Gracious from the National Forestry Authority – East Lango assured attendees of continued joint operations to intercept vehicles violating the directive.

The meeting, attended by senior UPDF officers and local transport stakeholders, served as a clear reminder of the government’s unwavering stance on protecting Northern Uganda’s environment and enforcing the presidential ban.